Former President Bolsonaro this Thursday in Rio de Janeiro while the judges decided his political future. PILAR OLIVARES (REUTERS)

The judges have formed a majority this Friday to condemn the leader of the Brazilian right, the ultra Jair Bolsonaro, for abuse of power, for using his position when he was president of Brazil to delegitimize the elections. The penalty is eight years of disqualification, which in practice implies being excluded from the next electoral contests until 2030. The hearing continues in Brasilia, it is broadcast live on YouTube. After the vote of five of the seven judges of the Superior Electoral Tribunal, the result is now 4-1. Two magistrates remain to vote. It is possible that one of them asks for a break to analyze the case carefully, although it is unlikely. The far-right does not attend the trial. Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential elections in October against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by less than two points although he obtained 58 million votes, pleaded not guilty and has said that he intends to continue in politics.

The main accusation in this case, one of the 16 that are open against Bolsonaro, derives from a meeting that he convened in his capacity as president of the republic to a large part of the foreign diplomatic corps. Three months before the elections, the ultra-rightist and propagator of conspiracy theories received them at the presidential palace to deliver before them a fiery speech in which he mercilessly attacked the electoral authorities —the same ones that are now judging him— and against the Voting system security.

The ex-president minimized, this Wednesday before the press, the caliber of the accusations: “I saw the summary of some votes. One of them said that I interfered in the election result. If I interfered, I should have won, right? What interference did I do during the meeting with the ambassadors? For the love of God! A president who brings together ambassadors to talk about the electoral system, is that a capital crime?” he said in Rio de Janeiro while in Brasilia the judges decided his political future and added in a soccer simile: “Red card for meeting with the ambassadors?

The former president has multiple open judicial fronts in addition to this one. He is being investigated for encouraging the coup attempt carried out by thousands of his followers in January —a week after Lula took power—, for his management of the coronavirus pandemic, which killed more than 700,000 Brazilians and in which, according to the ruling of the Senate committed crimes against humanity. He is also accused of manipulating his vaccination card and of keeping some very valuable jewels that were given away by Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.