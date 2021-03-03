The Union of Employees of the Justice of the Nation (UEJN) ratified that they will make a national strike this Wednesday, which will include mobilizations, in demand of the payment of the third tranche of the salary recomposition that was granted in 2020.

This was indicated by sources of the union consulted, who also indicated that the referents of the union that leads Julio Piumato they were gathered this Tuesday at the Palace of Justice without obtaining a favorable response of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice. The unionist himself ratified the implementation of the Clarín measure, after the negotiations.

Now, the referents of the judiciary warned that “no” there is possibility of lifting the force measure that they called for this Wednesday, February 3, and that will be applied throughout the country, from 9 o’clock, in the interior, and from 10 o’clock, in the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires.

In addition to the cessation of tasks, judicial workers plan to mobilize in all provinces and the epicenter of the march will be in front of the Buenos Aires Palace of Justice, located in Talcahuano 550.

The Piumato union began its claims on January 21 for workers to receive the third tranche of the 2020 salary schedule. To justify their request, they now also cite the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who assured that “wages do not they can lose to inflation. “

The UEJN stated that “it is vital and of strict justice that the third tranche of salary recomposition 2020 is granted: 15% as of December 1, 2020, remunerative and bonus for all categories of the ladder.”

The union led by Piumato justified its claim before the 36.1% advance accumulated in 2020 by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measured by Indec. And they appeal to the criteria that were established in a past agreement with the Court, in which it was established that the increases in judicial workers will be equated with the variation of the inflationary index.

The measure of force of the judicial ones occurs in the middle of a rarefied climate in the Courts, before the Government’s attacks against judges and prosecutors that they are forced to retire at the request of the ANSeS and after criticism and announcements of reforms by President Alberto Fernández in his opening speech in Congress.

DS