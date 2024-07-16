Insulting a policeman is no longer a crime? A ruling is causing much discussion. The details

It’s a topic of discussion judgment of a judge against a motorcyclist Of BergamoAfter six years of trial the 24 year old was acquitteddespite the accusation of having reacted against a traffic warden who was giving him a ticket. The boy had called the officer a “piece of shit”, but the magistrate ruled that “the fact does not exist“. Basically the boy – reports La Repubblica – avoided worse troubles thanks to a trickhis offensive sentence was pronounced face to face to the agent and no witnesses aroundthe fact that he did not scream and that others did not hear him is worth the judge’s acquittal.

Free insult like in the movies then? In reality – continues La Repubblica – things are, as always, a little more complicated. In the case recently closed with the court ruling, the same young man, 24 years old at the time, he admitted to having uttered the insult and, before the judge, he even apologized. But what is the swear word against the traffic warden in the penal code? defamationbecause that crime is committed in the absence of the injured party.

Neither slanderof course, which is done when a person is accused of a crime he did not commit. Insult yes, but. But the insult as a crime was decriminalized and the traffic warden could only initiate a civil action against the motorcyclist by proving the damage suffered. A very complicated practice. But there is also the crime of contempt of a public official. And here comes the new rule, without witnesses (excluding other officers who could be accomplices of the offended policeman), the crime is not committed (if you don’t shout).