Urges the UCO to find out if the messages from the cell phone that the attorney general got rid of can also be recovered
Experts remember that you must first find the other terminal to access written conversations
With the beginning of the year, and in a month in which expert reports and witness statements will foreseeably coexist, the judge investigating the State Attorney General in the Supreme Court has given a boost to the case with a series of proceedings that…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#judge #access #calls #García #Ortiz #hides #difficult #recover #messages
Leave a Reply