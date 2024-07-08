The judicial investigation into the top management of Galicia’s regional television for alleged workplace harassment of a journalist who has been protesting against political manipulation for years is being extended. The judge in charge of the case has summoned the current director of Human Resources of the Galician Radio and Television Company (CRTVG) to testify as a suspect, a position that joins the other eight accused executives, including the general director, Alfonso Sánchez Izquierdo. In response to the request of the complainant, who also sees indications of an alleged crime against the safety and health of workers, the judge of the investigating court number 1 of Santiago has decided to also extend the accusations against two of these executives, according to the order issued on June 28. One of them is the deputy director of the News Services, Alejandro López Carballeira, on whom the channel put the spotlight last February when it chose him as moderator of the electoral debate for the autonomous elections despite being implicated in this investigation, an appointment that sparked protests from BNG and PSdeG-PSOE.

The CRTVG officials investigated for harassment since 2023 were appointed when Alberto Núñez Feijóo was the Galician president and a good part of the events reported by the journalist occurred with the current leader of the PP at the head of the Xunta. In addition to Sánchez Izquierdo, the accused are the director of the Innovation and Business Area; the current deputy director of News Services; the former head of Radio Galega Programs; the radio’s Personnel Coordinator; the current head of People Management, Payrolls and Social Security at CRTVG; the former director of Human Resources; and the head of Occupational Health and Safety at the corporation. Most of them remain in their positions and some have even been promoted. After the last elections in which the popular party won another absolute majority, the new baron of the party in Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, promoted an intense renewal in the organization of the Xunta from which, however, he has exempted CRTVG.

Nothing has changed at this public television station despite the fact that it has been dragging along the longest protest by journalists against political manipulation in Spain, a total of 320 Black Fridays. Shortly after Feijóo resigned as president of the Xunta, the CRTVG was also given a firm sentence for retaliating against another worker who participated in the demonstrations. The leader of the PP left Galicia with this crisis in the channel despite having promised to depoliticise it when he was not in power. At the head of the opposition to the bipartisan PSOE and BNG (2005-2009), Feijóo denounced the manipulation of the autonomous channel by the left and assured that he would free it as soon as he came to power. He approved a law for this in 2011 that was never applied, neither by him nor by Rueda. The director general now charged, for example, is the same one that the PP put in place in 2009 and another one was never agreed upon with the opposition. The news council and editorial statute, which the law provides to protect journalists from government interference, have not yet been created. The Xunta has now started the process to draft a new law on audiovisual communication to “reinforce the mission and values ​​of the public service provided by the CRTVG”. Its specific content is not yet known.

The three CRTVG officials affected by the extension of the accusations are summoned to testify as suspects next October. The complainant testified before the judge last September by videoconference and accompanied by a psychologist from the Office of Assistance to the Victim. She has already been subjected to an assessment of the psychological damage she has suffered by a psychosocial team from the Institute of Legal Medicine of Galicia. The journalist, who participates in the Black Venres movement, claims in her complaint that since 2018 she has been subjected to persecution in the company that was tolerated and even encouraged by the aforementioned management positions. She says that she has spent entire days without any assigned tasks or with last-minute assignments and maintains that she was ignored and subjected to degrading treatment by her superiors.

The communications department of CRTVG, in response to questions from this newspaper, maintains that the criminal investigation by Judge Ana López-Suevos is based on facts “already judged and dismissed in their entirety”. It refers to two complaints in 2018 and 2020 before the social jurisdiction that “were resolved with judgments that were entirely dismissive in favour of CRTVG” and final. It recalls that two internal proceedings were also opened in the company and in none of them were any signs of workplace harassment found. Regarding the expansion of the investigations and the new director under investigation, the company points out that “it responds to the normality” of a criminal process and adds that “the presumption of innocence must prevail”.

Four other CRTVG workers who are taking part in the Black Friday protests promoted by the Defende a Galega movement have taken to court the forced transfers they have suffered at the company and which they consider to be retaliation. The court has dismissed their complaints, but in one of the cases the trial will have to be repeated. This is what the High Court of Justice of Galicia has decided, which has declared null and void the court ruling that ruled in favour of CRTVG against Mayte Cabezas’ claim. The judge considered that her sudden transfer to radio after 30 years in television did not entail a substantial change in her working conditions and, therefore, did not enter into an assessment of whether her fundamental rights had been violated. The high court is now obliged to rule on this issue. Cabezas, daughter of a civil guard murdered by the GRAPO, was notified of the transfer two days after publicly criticising Feijóo for not keeping his promise to approve a regional law to support victims of terrorism.

