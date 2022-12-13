Former surrounding US judge Shira Sheindlin, who sentenced Viktor Bout to 25 years, said on Tuesday, December 13, that she considers him a businessman, not a terrorist, and does not believe that he wanted to kill Americans.

“He is a businessman who had clients, clients bought weapons, and clients used these weapons, that’s all,” the judge said.RIA News“.

According to her, Bout was not the terrorist who flies a plane into skyscrapers. According to Sheindin, Bout doesn’t care who the weapons he sold to both sides of the African civil war killed. In her opinion, he did not think about how it would be used, and this distinguishes him from ideological terrorists, she explained.

On December 8, 2022, Viktor Bout was exchanged for a basketball player from the United States, Brittney Griner, convicted in the Russian Federation. The exchange procedure took place at Abu Dhabi airport. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian side had been negotiating with the United States for a long time, since Washington categorically refused to include Bout in the exchange scheme.

He later expressed gratitude for the noble attitude during the exchange. However, his wife Alla said that her husband feels terrible: he is very exhausted, he has not slept for three days because of the road and the emotional component.

Viktor Bout spent over 12 years in an American prison. In March 2008, he was arrested in Thailand at the request of US authorities and extradited to the United States two years later. In April 2012, a New York court sentenced a Russian to 25 years in prison and a $15 million fine for arms smuggling and helping terrorist groups. The Russian has pleaded not guilty.