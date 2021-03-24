After the assault by a motorcycle jet that ended the life of María Rosa Daglio last Friday in Ramos Mejía, Hanna, one of the daughters of the murdered psychologist, maintained that Judge Marcelo Alfredo Riquert “Her hands are stained with blood”.

Is that Alejandro Miguel Ochoa, 55, should have been in prison and not circulating freely on the street, but was one of the many beneficiaries of the releases in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, despite having convictions for eight robberies under the same modality, all to women.

“That judge’s hands are stained with blood, because he made this decision, because if he hadn’t signed with his pen I would be with my mom“Said Hanna, 18, along with her sister Pilar, in the Intratables program, where they attended to ask for justice for their mother and, in addition, to report that next Friday, starting at 19, there will be a march in the intersection of Avenida Rivadavia and Avenida de Mayo, four blocks from the place where the attack took place.

In addition, she recalled that, together with her mother, they used to watch the news that reported that “they released murdered and rapists and that they went out and went looking for other victims. She and I were outraged, especially because you cannot go and claim anything from anyone “he added.

The truth is that, despite having a long criminal record, Ochoa received house arrest on April 30, 2020, because he had taken yoga, theater and chess classes. In addition, it also influenced that Ochoa suffered from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and urinary disorders. “The truth is funny,” said Pilar, Daglio’s other daughter.

Marcelo Alfredo Riquert, the judge who freed Alejandro Miguel Ochoa.

“The delicate state of health that afflicts the perpetrator (Ochoa) -which includes him within the population at risk, in the context of the global pandemic of COVID-19-, plus the prison report that advises the granting of the home detention regime and in addition to this, the promising opinions both personal (prepared within the framework of the confinement), and family (in the parental home) allow us to conclude on the viability of serving the home sentence, as long as the period of validity of the isolation is maintained ”, the judge explained.

Although he had to go through the court every 15 days to be notified, he never did. In November, they definitively revoked his house arrest benefit, but as they couldn’t locate it, happened to be in condition of “fugitive“.

“It hurts my soul. We are fighting for my mother. We are four children and we remember that smile. I need justice to be done, because today she is my mother and tomorrow she can be someone else. My mother was a righteous soul, They had tried to steal, before they were bruises and now his life is gone, it cost him his life. Before that they broke into my house, they ransacked my house, “Hanna added.

Meanwhile, Pilar claimed that they do not even know in which police station the motochorro is detained, who was captured on Monday afternoon in a raid that was carried out in Hortiguera and Lamadrid, in Castelar, Morón district, where the motorcycle was found. that he would have used in the attack.