The judge who prosecuted that he compares his joke on the Valley of the Fallen with a threat of holly homosexuals

The SER chain has accessed the statement of the humorist Héctor de Miguel ‘Quequé’ before the magistrate Carlos Valle, who decided to prosecute him to joke in the program ‘Time twentypic’ with “Fill the Valley of the Fallen with“ Dynamite ”to, with the remains of the Cross, stoned the“ pedophile priests ”, considering that the hate has been incited against the priests and omitting the office of Miguel.

In The fragment that has made public the radio chain The judge compares the joke of Quequé with flying the Madrid Plaza de Pedro Zerolo. “Let’s see if you, even in a humor program in which it was said: ‘Let’s see if we fly the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo and with the pebbles we arrive at one day, the day of pride, and we throw them to all the homosexuals who have abused children.’ That is, all homosexuals. What would see in you in that situation? ”Carlos Valle asked.

Miguel Hector pointed to the magistrate that, for him, “the context is fundamental” and that “if someone takes this to the letter, the comedy is not understanding.” “On the other hand, compare Pedro Zerolo with the Cross of the Valley of the Fallen … It seems to me that, well … I accept the comparison, but of course … the important thing is always the context,” the comedian and presenter affected.

The magistrate transferred transfer to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid -February Christian lawyers To decide if the humorist must go to trial. His statements, says magistrate Carlos Valle, are not “an example of sarcastic humor” but a potential crime of hate against Catholics, although it was a joke on Christian lawyers.

The humorist made those statements in June last year in the program presented from Monday to Thursday at the SER chain. A special baptized as ‘Festipic Time’ at the beginning of which I Quequé took the microphone for a monologue: “All these people we are here we have a wish, which is to fill the cross of the Valley of the Fallen with dynamite and fly it through the air. If it can be a Sunday, better, for more people to go, ”he said. The following, he added shortly after, was to take those “pieces” and throw the stones “to the priests who have fucked a child, that is, all”, referring to the ultra -Catholic practice of harassing women who come to abort clinics.

The fragment of the declaration of Quequé before the judge:

Judge. “For example, imagine yourself. Let’s see if we fly the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo. Let’s see if you, even in a humorous program in which it was said: ‘Let’s see if we fly the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo and with the pebbles we arrive at one day, the day of pride, and we throw them to all the homosexuals who have abused children’. That is, all homosexuals. What would seem to you in that situation? That even in a humor program it can be understood that it does not have a beggar or offensive sense.

Héctor de Miguel. “For me the context is fundamental, a humor program is a humor program. If someone takes this to the letter, the comedy is not understanding. On the other hand, compare Pedro Zerolo with the Cross of the Valley of the Fallen … It seems to me that, well … I accept the comparison, but of course … the important thing is always the context. ”

Judge. “You say it depends on how you take … how do you have to take this statement?”

Héctor de Miguel. “Like what it is, a joke.”

Judge. “And where do you see the joke?”

Héctor de Miguel. “In exaggeration, hyperbole, hyperbole is an instrument of humor, you can be more sarcastic, more ironic, hyperbolic, but always in the hyperbole is humor.”

Judge. “By the way, I did not compare Pedro Zerolo with the Cross of the Valley of the Fallen. He told him about Pedro Zerolo’s square, to fly a place, not to compare a person with a religion. ”

Héctor de Miguel. “But what Pedro Zerolo means with what the cross means …”