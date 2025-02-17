The judge who investigates the attorney general quotes as a witness the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Madrid

The Judge of the Supreme Court investigating the State Attorney General has summoned Pilar Sánchez Acera, Exasestora de Moncloa and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Madrid as witnesses, already Francesc Vallès, former Secretary of State for Communication. The magistrate understands that these testimony, requested by clean hands, can be used to “know the route that the mail could have had” of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and rejects calling to declare Ion Antolín, Laura Sánchez and Dolores Delgado as they had asked for the accusations.

The messages endorse the Lobato version but do not reveal how Moncloa obtained the emails of Ayuso’s couple

The magistrate thus advances in the line of investigation that investigates the filtration of an email by Alberto González Amador passed through the Moncloa. The messages consigned by Juan Lobato, former secretary general of the Madrid socialists, show that Sánchez Acera had access to the full content of the mail before he was published at nine in the morning of March 14 by El Plural. The instructor kept this line of investigation paralyzed after the battery of testimony and proceedings related to the Attorney General and his collaborators.

Sánchez Acera was head of the Cabinet of Oscar López when he occupied the direction of the Cabinet of Pedro Sánchez in La Moncloa. From there he went to the Ministry for Digital Transformation until he has recently been appointed as his ‘number 2’ in the Madrid PSOE: Secretary of Organization of the New Regional Executive.

The judge wants to know how that mail arrived at Sánchez Acera phone, which has certified the Civil Guard from the messages delivered by Lobato had access to the email of González Amador’s lawyer before its content was published in full in the means These conversations show how Lobato, who on that morning of March 14 faced Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the Madrid Assembly, showed her reluctance to wield the mail before her rival before she was publicly released by the newspapers. “It arrives, they have the media,” said Sánchez Acera when Lobato asked where the document had come from.

Lobato contributed messages that crossed that morning with people from his team in the assembly and several of the people mentioned in them then held positions of responsibility in the communication of both the Government and the PSOE: Francesc Vallès, then Secretary of State for Communication, Ion Antolín , then communication director of the PSOE, and several more people. The judge understands that it is sufficient with the testimony of Vallès, who left the position last December. The rest, they understand, cannot contribute anymore.

In one of his cars last January the magistrate made it clear that, according to his criteria, the Prosecutor’s Office and Moncloa had acted in a coordinated manner to filter the mail with the confession of González Amador. He attributes “efforts” to the presidency of the Government in a “coordinated operation” to reveal the details of the fiscal fraud of Alberto González Amador.

The Mobile Attorney Changes

The judge also launches more proceedings to try to find out as much as possible about the telephone change of Álvaro García Ortiz after the opening of the cause and elimination of all his messages the same day he launched the proceedings. Ask the Prosecutor’s Information Technology Unit to provide all the data that has the mobile of the Attorney General last October and that it had been delivered only five months before.

The Civil Guard states that an advisor from Moncloa had “accurate information” of the filtration of the Ayuso couple



It also commission the Central Civil Guard Unit to contact the justice and finance agencies that manage the phones proposed to the Prosecutor’s Office to know all the data of the possible formats that the prosecutor has made since March 2024 and all the information have on mobile phones that have been provided.