Ángel Hurtado, the instructor judge of the Supreme Court in charge of the investigation to the Attorney General, has summoned to declare as witnesses in the case to two high positions of Moncloa: Pilar Sánchez Acerawhich sent the filtered mails that are investigating the former leader of the PSOE of Madrid, Juan Lobato; and Francesc Vallésformer Secretary of State for the Government of Pedro Sánchez. Both will declare on March 12.

It was the Clean Manos Union who demanded the practice of both proceedings. The judge has agreed to quote these two witnesses but He has rejected to take a statement to Ion Antolínhead of communication of the PSOE; to the current head of Cabinet of the Minister of Housing, Laura Sánchez Espada; and the former Attorney General and former Minister of Justice Dolores Delgado.

The reasons that have led the instructor to quote Vallés and Sánchez Acera reside on the night of March 13, 2024 and the following morning. Auqella night leaked the emails exchanged between the lawyer of the couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the prosecutor who investigated the aforementioned for defrauding more than 350,000 euros to the Treasury.

First, The world He published a fragment of the mails that implied that the Prosecutor’s Office offered an agreement in accordance with Alberto González Amador. But then an email of February 2 was published that showed that he had been the lawyer of Ayuso’s boyfriend who offered the agreement first and that He acknowledged that his client had committed two crimes of fraud.

The first medium that leaked the full image of that mail was elplural.com, on the morning of March 14. And before the mail was published, the current number two of Óscar López, Sánchez Acera, sent it to the then leader of the PSOE-M, Juan Lobato, to show it that day in the Madrid Assembly. With the testimony agreed on Monday, the judge intends to clarify “The route that the mail of February 2, 2024 could have had Until its appearance on the morning of March 14 at the Digital El Plural.com, and in what circumstance it circulated through people who could have passed. “