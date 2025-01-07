

01/07/2025



Updated at 10:54 a.m.





The judge investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for alleged revelation of secrets has asked the Central Operational Unit (UCO) to report on the possibility of recovering the content linked to the applications of instant messaging that there could be…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only