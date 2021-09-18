Childcare is not going well. Recovery: youth care is one of the major failures of the Rutte cabinets, since the municipalities were charged with it in 2015. I base myself now on a review article from the Dutch Lawyers Magazine at the end of June, by Ido Weijers, who retired as emeritus juvenile justice in 2016. In fact, you wouldn’t wish on any expert to have to write such a deeply sad story about your own field five years later.

In fact, the business has collapsed – there is a shortage of money, staff are running away, there is hardly any capacity for serious cases, the ‘care cowboys’ are eating up budget, municipalities are overburdened, parents have become afraid, errors in reports can hardly be corrected, with dramatic consequences. This week advised the Council for the application of criminal law and youth protection to drastically strengthen the legal position of parents and children – more legal aid please. But above all: make the government responsible again. Meanwhile, the youth protection a client stop in Brabant for the rest of the year, due to acute staff shortages.

But the reason for talking about it here is an incident that RTV Utrecht published. And the fact that the judiciary, the most patient and discreet of all state powers, protested out loud. The government often no longer enforces the judgments of the juvenile judges. That therefore affects the authority of the judge – and since it is the government that ignores the judge, also the rule of law itself. Apparently the juvenile justice system has been floating around in the air for some time now. Back to the time when criminal courts imposed prison sentences, to serve in cells that the minister had forgotten to build.

The incident is one from the horror cabinet. I read in a decision of the Youth Central Netherlands Complaints Committee that in 2016 a psychologist exchanged two files during a ‘large consultation’. After which, of the two ‘Koenen’ known to Youth Care, the wrong person was evicted from the house, urgently. And five years later he still does not live at home, but in a foster family. Not only was the wrong child file discussed, but also that of a completely different mother. At the time, she only wanted to come to that consultation with her lawyer. And it was prevented. After which she later determined in the juvenile court that the information used could not concern her Koen – and what was told about her was not correct either. “Much of what followed appears to have been colored by this false start,” the committee writes, with a sense of understatement.

The judge also adhered to the file, as judges usually do. In contradiction of mother, the judge would have said that she really had to face her problems, just like Koen’s. So the other one. And if she didn’t, the eviction would definitely go ahead. From her Koen. Whatever happened.

You should always be careful yelling ‘Kafka’, but it seems appropriate here. Incorrect file information that has not been recognized – and continues to work for years to come. The shivers run down my spine. Weijers writes dryly in the NJB that the so-called emergency eviction placement is an ‘extreme abuse’. Youth care itself is in ‘an unprecedented crisis’. The Zeeland court, but also those from the Northern Netherlands have already announced that they often handle juvenile cases while no guardian is available at all. In acute cases, judges are faced with waiting lists of six months or more. The Zeeland court wondered how they should handle supervision orders if the executors are missing? Already in 2019 the inspections found Healthcare and Justice that it is wrong – municipalities do not carry out judgments of judges because the allocated aid is not available and will not become available. The whole implementation of youth protection and youth probation is ‘not acceptable’. One of the pieces of advice: make sure that the sentences are carried out.

Gosh, good idea. So this country is not that cool. Rather flawed when it comes to youth care. And if the state is unable to implement court decisions, it undermines its own legitimacy and itself reinforces the citizen’s mistrust. And it causes unfathomable human suffering.

