A UK man was put on trial for exhibitionism and learned that people didn't want to see him naked. About it writes Wales Online.

34-year-old Welshman Matthew Byrnes exposed himself in two central stores in Pontypridd in March, 14 days apart. In both cases, he went inside, started talking to people and in the process took his penis out of his trousers, looking into the eyes of his interlocutors. Shortly after the second incident, Byrnes was detained and found guilty of public nudity.

During the hearing it became known that Byrnes had six previous convictions for nudity. As a result, the man's name was added to the sex offenders register. At the same time, medical and psychiatric examinations confirmed that the accused has learning difficulties and “does not know how to develop sexual relationships.” Passing sentence, Judge Lucy Crowther said: “But you know what is right and wrong, and showing your penis is not only a criminal act, but a terrible way to start a sexual relationship with someone. Nobody wants to see your penis, Mr. Byrnes, only you are interested in it.”

Byrnes was sentenced to two years of community service. He was also ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation program and observe a curfew for four months.

