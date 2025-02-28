The judge supports the experts in equality who saw machismo in the group of Junts del Parlament and files the case

Folder to the complaint of Junts against the lawyer, the psychologist and the expert in equality who saw machismo in their parliamentary group. The judge has filed the complaint that the party had filed against the professionals appointed by the Parliament to make a report after the Machismo complaint of the Exparliamentary of Junts Cristina Casol against its boss of ranks Albert Batet. The magistrate confirms that the experts just did their job without insulting Junts.

“Reflecting in a report the general hypothesis that a parliamentary group can reproduce patriarchy or sexist behavior schemes is nothing more than echo the complaint received, put it in context, work in the idea and try to reach rigorous conclusions that can serve to advance in overcoming undesirable situations,” says the file of Judge Santiago García, to which he has had access eldiario.es.

The lawyer, like the other investigated, denied in her statement before the judge that her report seemed to insult the party, as Junts maintained, and defended that her work was adjusted to the Antiacous Protocol of the Parliament, signed by all the formations. The judge supports this version and adds that, in any case, the performance of the experts is covered because they made the report in the exercise of their professional duty. Consequently, your work is outside the Criminal Code.

The opinion that ended in the court on the internal complaint of Cassol of the last legislature was the first made at the request of the Chamber from the approval of the protocol. The second investigation after the denunciation of another former Juns, Aurora Madaula, I do not know how to launch due to the open criminal case against the professionals responsible for the reports.

The workers and the workers denounced are independent experts appointed by the Office of Equality of the Catalan Chamber and work for a foundation to which the Parliament outsternizes research on machismo. The Catalan legislative protocol forces them to make a report every time an employee or deputy denounces a situation of macho harassment.

In their report, the professionals concluded that the Machismo complaint of the former deputy of Junts Cristina Casol – expressed of the training after the complaint – should not prosper since it did not meet all the requirements marked by the antimachist protocol of the Parliament, although they detected a “systemic situation” of machismo in the parliamentarian group as well as a “distribution of tasks associated traditional patriarchals “and a” contempt for awareness and training actions in gender. ”

The experts denounced by Junts accuse the party of “raising them” against a second report on machismo

These observations were considered a crime of insults by Junts, who complained against the experts. Parliament’s left parties supported the professionals when they had to go to declare and criticized for disproportionate that together activated the criminal way for disagreeing with the conclusions of the Machismo report. The Barcelona Advocacy College also featured the lawyer denounced by Junts.