The judge supports that the University of Granada suspended his collaborations with Israel for the massacre in Gaza

The Administrative Contentious Court No. 3 of Granada has dismissed the appeal presented by the Action and Communication Association on the Middle East (ACCOM) against the University of Granada (UGR) for suspending its academic and scientific collaboration with Israeli institutions. The contested agreement was adopted in May 2024 after numerous mobilizations promoted by the University of the University and the University Network by Palestine of Granada, which demanded an institutional position against the genocide in Gaza.

The sentence states that the UGR measure was based on international pronouncements, including the statements of the UN Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, who in April 2024 said that “the world is witnessing the first genocide shown in real time by its victims.” In addition, the demands of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) and the Association of Andalusian Public Universities (AUPA) that also in May of last year claimed “the immediate and definitive cessation of the military operations of the Israeli army” are alluded to the demands of the Israeli army. ”

The judicial ruling argues that the UGR acted within its university autonomy, endorsed by current legislation and its statutes, which prioritize “the culture for peace, non -violence and cooperation between peoples.” The sentence emphasizes that the suspension does not constitute discrimination, but a proportional measure to align with international humanitarian law.

In this sense, the Judicial Resolution shares the valuations of the UGR and the Association Pro Human Rights of Andalusia (APDHA), co -defendant in this process and that has announced the sentence on Monday, in reference to the war and the relevance of the measures adopted, given the “very limited effect of the decisions adopted, its provisional nature, its motivation in the purposes set International and the need to take some kind of measure to even try such purposes, although obviously it will not end the war. ”

The resolution closes the contentious route in the first instance, although it allows appeal to the TSJ of Andalusia. The UGR will thus maintain the suspension of collaborations with Israeli entities, in line with its institutional commitment and the demands of the university community.