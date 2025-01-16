It includes the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office, which asked to call him now because the deadline to investigate expires in March



01/16/2025



Updated at 4:24 p.m.





The head of the Court of Instruction number 19 of Madrid, Inmaculada Iglesias, has set a date again for Alberto González Amador, partner of the regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to testify as a defendant for two tax crimes and another for falsification of documents.

According to legal sources, the instructor has made this decision after the Prosecutor’s Office, in allegations in response to a request from the popular accusations carried out by Más Madrid and the regional PSOE, urged expediting the summons and calling her to testify given that the investigation period is ending. the month of March and an extension cannot be justified without having carried out this essential diligence.

(news in extension)