Antonio Brufau (left) and Isidro Fainé, in La Moncloa in 2010. Claudio Alvarez

The judge of Villarejo case, Manuel García-Castellón, has already set the date for Antonio Brufau, president of Repsol, and Isidre Fainé, former president of CaixaBank and president of La Caixa, to declare as accused in 2011 the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo for an alleged espionage commission to Luis del Rivero, former president of Sacyr. The magistrate of the National Court has summoned both of them on April 29 from ten in the morning. Before them, the instructor will listen to four other executives from both companies, who will appear on the 27th and 28th.

García-Castellón decided last Wednesday to charge the six, after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested it on the suspicion that they were aware of the operation deployed by the retired National Police agent, who was still active at the time. Investigators have intercepted documentation of the plot that points to the leadership of Repsol and Caixabank. The two former Security Officers of the companies, Rafael Araujo (Repsol) and Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño (CaixaBank), also assured the judge that they informed their superiors of the hiring of the Villarejo group of companies, known as Cenyt.

In this part of the Villarejo case, which accumulates some thirty lines of investigation, investigates the alleged espionage operation launched against Del Rivero at the end of 2011, when he tried to take control of Repsol with the help of the Mexican oil company Pemex. As the judge wrote in a car, the then management of the Spanish energy company detected the “maneuver” and, with the “help” of CaixaBank, managed to “temporarily paralyze it”. To do this, they hired the retired commissioner, who launched the espionage operation baptized as Project Wine and which charged at least 413,600 euros, according to the invoices and documentation intercepted.

The plot work took place in the last months of 2011 and the first half of 2012, and included access to confidential data of the victims, including their call traffic and a study of their properties. The judge attributes to Fainé and Brufau an alleged crime of active bribery, which sources from both companies deny. Repsol defended this Thursday that it always acted within the law and that everything was hired through an “expert” area within the company, specialized in security issues.