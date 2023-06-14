The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Mula has summoned 16 investigated to testify to investigate the plot of alleged purchase of votes of the PSOE in Albudeite. The instructor, according to judicial sources, has also set a date for the appearance of about twenty witnesses who were allegedly offered money in exchange for their vote.

Among those investigated is the former socialist candidate for mayor in the last elections, Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver, along with her husband and son. There is also another member of the municipal list: number 6, Lorena Navarro, who would have been arrested along with her brother, one of the alleged leaders of the plot, as explained by sources close to the case.

In the order issued, the magistrate explains that, according to the proceedings and the telephone interventions carried out, there are indications that those investigated “would have carried out activities aimed at obtaining the vote in exchange for amounts of money and objects, carrying out intermediation actions or direct offer to residents of the town, even receiving the documentation of the vote by mail from third parties and managing it by presenting it at the post offices.

Finally, the judge denies the practice of proceedings requested by the Popular Party “for exceeding the objective, spatial and temporal scope of these preliminary proceedings.”