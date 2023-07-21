Neither after the presidential elections of November 2024, as the defense of Donald Trump wanted, nor in the month of December, as the special prosecutor appointed by the Department of Justice, Jack Smith, aspired to. Aileen M. Cannon, the judge in charge of the case of the confidential papers of Mar-a-Lago, set this Friday the beginning of the trial for May 20 in Fort Pierce, a Florida city about 200 kilometers from Miami where the federal magistrate has her position.

The decision, made after an appointment with the parties to discuss previous issues last Tuesday, means that the case will be settled in the middle of the campaign to conquer the White House in November 2024, in which Trump, who has an advantage of more than 30 points over the second best positioned candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has all the ballots to be elected as the Republican candidate. Everything also indicates that he will once again face President Joe Biden, who aspires to revalidation.

The announcement comes at the end of a week that began with Trump spreading on his social network, Truth, that he had received a letter from Smith last Sunday informing him that he was being investigated by a grand jury in Washington for the events that mediated between his defeat at the polls in November 2020 against Biden, a defeat that he still refuses to admit, and the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, perpetrated by a mob of his supporters after a rally in Washington the day that Congress claimed to certify the legitimate and peaceful transfer of presidential power. This notification can be interpreted as the signal that a new imputation is imminent.

It would be the third, after the one related to the documents that he took without permission from the White House to his private residence in Mar-a-Lago and the one that hangs over him for the alleged payment of black money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence an extramarital affair between the two, weeks before the 2016 elections, which brought him to the White House.

historical landmark

That accusation occurred in New York and was a historic milestone: a former US president had never gone through the trance of being arrested before. The law does not prohibit a defendant, not even a convicted person, from campaigning. Nor that, if he is elected, he will serve as president. The date for the start of that trial in Manhattan is set for March 2024. It will be interesting to see how both judges, the New Yorker and the Florida one, organize themselves so as not to get in the way.

A possible fourth indictment is also pending, this time in Atlanta, where he is being investigated by a grand jury for allegedly pressuring election officials to reverse the November 2020 poll result.

In the case of the Mar-a-Lago papers, Trump is being tried for handling hundreds of secret or classified documents that he took without permission to his private residence in Palm Beach, which is also a hotel and a social club, when he left the White House in January 2021. Those papers, like those of any US president when he leaves office, belong by law to the National Archives. He is also accused of refusing to return them when repeatedly asked by the authorities. These resistances led to an FBI search on August 8, 2022, during which 48 boxes were seized.

Image included in the statement of objections showing boxes of documents in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom. HANDOUT (AFP)

Later it was learned that a part of those classified documents was on stage for a couple of months in the “Oro y Blanco” dance hall, the smaller of the two in the residence, a space in the main building of the club, which has hundreds of members and more than 150 employees. They then moved some boxes to the complex’s West Wing office area, which includes a spa, a gift shop, gyms, outdoor pool and patio. When an employee asked to empty a room to accommodate his office, a dozen boxes literally ended up in the bathroom of the “lake room”. Shortly after, Trump ordered a warehouse on the ground floor to be cleaned to accommodate 80 boxes. The charge sheet — an explosive 49-page document released just days before Trump appeared at the federal courthouse in downtown Miami on a sweltering June morning that his supporters turned into a circus — says the door to that space used to be open.

For this reason, the tycoon faces 37 charges: 31 of them, for intentional retention of national defense information contained in as many documents; three, for keeping and hiding papers from federal investigations; two for falsehood; and the last one, for conspiracy to obstruct justice with one of his employees, Walt Nauta. This is also accused of doubling tasks as a mover and helping the boss manage sensitive material, as well as lying to the authorities.

In the Mar-a-Lago papers, there is information about the defensive capabilities of the United States and other countries, details about nuclear programs and potential vulnerabilities in the event of a foreign attack, as well as response plans in that eventuality. Despite the fact that there is no record that any of the people who accessed them without the relevant authorization had the intention of spying, the statement of charges concludes that the mere possibility put “foreign policy and national security and the Armed Forces and their sources of information at risk.”

The choice of Judge Cannon, appointed in 2020 by Trump, aroused suspicion because during the investigation of the process she made a decision favorable to the defense – she approved the request of the Trump team to appoint a special expert to review the documents seized by the FBI -, which an appeals court had to later correct. Initially, Cannon set a tentative date for the start of the trial: next August 14. As it turned out, it was not realistic, given the complexity of the case and the mountain of evidence that the grand jury, made up of citizens of Florida, the state in which Trump has his residence, has to examine.

Cannon was born in Cali (Colombia) 42 years ago, and is of Cuban descent. She has experience working in circuit court, she is a former assistant US attorney for Florida, and she is associated with the Federalist Society, a powerful conservative and libertarian legal organization that advocates a literal reading of the US Constitution. In addition to managing the rate of progress of the case, her work involves issuing opinions that will define the course of the process, deciding what evidence is admitted and, if the former president is found guilty, issuing his sentence.

