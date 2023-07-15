The young man accused of assaulting the Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, during an electoral walk, after being arrested in Pontevedra in 2015. Lavandeira jr (EFE)

The Investigating Court 3 of Pontevedra has ordered this Saturday the entry into provisional prison and without bail of Andrés de VF, the 25-year-old man who injured a journalist last Friday with a knife in the newspaper’s newsroom The voice of Galicia in Pontevedra, as reported by the Galician Superior Court of Justice. The alleged attacker is charged with the crimes of attempted homicide, assault on law enforcement officers when resisting their arrest, damages and injuries. The young man is the same person who in 2015 punched Mariano Rajoy in the face in the Galician town of Lérez.

The event began last Friday after two in the afternoon, when the now imprisoned man appeared armed with a knife at the Pontevedra headquarters on Galician day and, visibly upset, he began to hit computers and other effects of the installations with a rolling pin. At that time, two workers were in the newsroom, to whom he assured that he was doing so in retaliation for the publication, two days earlier, in that newspaper of the news. The young man who punched Mariano Rajoy was sentenced for another assault in Ourense. Then he injured the journalist Alfredo López Penide, according to a spokeswoman for the National Police of Pontevedra. The reporter, editor of events and courts in Pontevedra, suffered “non-serious” injuries to his arm when trying to defend himself.

The police arrested him shortly after, but the intervention of six agents was necessary to reduce him, according to the regional newspaper. The attacker has been transferred to the Psychiatry Unit of the Pontevedra Hospital Complex (CHOP). The victim was transferred to the Montecelo de Lérez Hospital with a stab wound to the hand that required 10 stitches and bruises. Relatives of the attacker were able to contact the newspaper shortly after to “regret the facts and apologize.”

In 2015, the youngster, now 25, was 17 when he attacked Rajoy. The then Prime Minister and PP candidate for re-election – the elections were held in December and the Popular Party won – was walking through the center of Pontevedra, in the middle of the electoral campaign. Andrés VF approached the politician to ask for a photo and, shortly after, lashed out with a punch to the face. Once detained, the agents asked him why he had done it, and he replied that he “hit him because he had two salaries.”

The Juvenile Court of Pontevedra sentenced Andrés VF to two years of internment in a closed regime as the author of an attack crime. Four years later, he was arrested again for beating a Vox leader, but the case was closed with an agreement between the parties. Even so, at the end of 2019, a court in the town of Lérez did sentence him for injuries, adds the Galician newspaper.

In 2020 a third arrest came. Agents of the National Police attributed to him having attacked a client of a bar in Ourense. He was tried for it two days ago and the young man admitted the facts and accepted the agreed sentence, where it was taken into account, as mitigation, that the attacker suffers from a mental disorder, the newspaper details. For these events, Andrés VF must pay a fine of 540 euros to the court for a crime of injury and another 90 for minor threats. In addition, as civil liability, the aggressor has to compensate the injured party with 2,050 euros. The information about this conviction is what led to the attack on the journalist that has now taken him to prison.