The judge sends the president of the Balearic Parliament, of Vox to the bench for breaking the photo of victims of Francoism

The head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Palma has agreed to send to trial the president of the Balear Balearic law of democratic memory. The complainants and popular accusations personally claim for him from a year and four months to four years in jail, as well as up to 11 years of disqualification. The judge rejects, on the other hand, the archive requests made by the Prosecutor’s Office and Le Senne himself, who alleges that he acted in the exercise of his functions to preserve institutional neutrality and political pluralism.

He senne, the xenophobe, denialist and acolyte of Milei who tear the portrait of the ‘passionate’ Balearic shot by Franco

Through a car that Eldiario.es has had access, the instructor also decrees for the extreme right leader a bail of 40,000 euros as a guarantee to ensure pecuniary responsibilities that could be derived from this process.

This is the second president of the Balearic Chamber that will sit on the bench, after the historic leader of Unió Mallorquina (UM) Maria Antònia Munar was judged up to six times for several of the most loud corruption cases of Balears and finished accumulating – and fulfilling – sentences that added eleven and a half years in jail. Unlike Le Senne, Munar announced his resignation as the second authority of the islands and the abandonment of political life before reaching trial.

Specifically, the Memòria de Mallorca Association – union with the descendants of the Republican Aurora Picornell and the activists Maria and Antònia Pascual, who were in the photograph – requests for 20 months in prison; Aurora Collective claims one year and four months in prison, 11 years of disqualification for public office and 30,000 euros of fine, while the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE) asks for up to four years in jail, another four of disqualification, 13,000 euros of fine and that Vox was called to trial as subsidiary civilian, an extreme that, however, the judge has rejected.

The procedural representation of the relatives of Picornell and the Pascual sisters also claim a total compensation of 30,000 euros that would allocate to Memòria de Mallorca to continue developing their struggle in favor of democratic memory and the rights of the victims of Francoism.

It should be remembered that, three weeks ago, the instructor of the cause decreed that the procedure continued through a car in which he considered that his gesture injured “the dignity of those people and their relatives and the political parties that they were militants, and accredits the clear intention to humiliate them. ”

The judge stressed in that resolution that “the attack carried out by the investigated with his actions reveals an obvious hatred of the ideology of the people who were represented in those images, causing an obvious moral damage to the memory of the ‘reds of the Molinar ‘ [como se conoce popularmente a las mujeres asesinadas que figuraban en la foto]” He also added that “all this cannot decontextualize the political sign of the party to which Mr. Senne, Vox belongs, which, as accredited with the documentaries provided with the different complaints and complaints, never condemned the Franco regime.”

It should be remembered that on September 3, and without revealing the meaning of its position until just a few minutes before the vote, the PP saved Le Senne from the dismissal, urged by the opposition groups (PSIB-PSOE, Més Per Mallorca , Més Per Menorca and Podemos) following some facts that caused a wave of indignation inside and outside the Balearic Islands. With their abstention, the conservatives, who last year boosted the leader ultra to the presidency of the Parliament in exchange for the popular ones could govern the balears alone -yes, with the external support of Vox -facilitated the continuity of the extreme leader right.

The accusations ask for up to four years in jail for the ultra senne for breaking the photo of a Franco victim



The PP position contradicted the words that the president of the Balearic Government, the popular Marga Prohens, had pronounced days after the incident and with which he gave “for fact” that he would resign her since, according to her point of view, it was the only one way that Abascal’s announcement to break the regional governance agreements had a Balearic Islands: “Vox’s decision to break his agreements [con el PP] It also implies its resignation to the presidency of the Parliament of the Balearic Islands, which obtained the fruit of these agreements. Abascal yesterday was very clear and said that the governments of all the autonomous communities were broken and here the only consideration [de Vox] It was the presidency of the Parliament, ”said the autonomous leader. Today, Senne continues to be the second maximum authority of the Autonomous Community.