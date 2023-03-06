Marta C., the woman accused of murdering the president of her community of neighbors of a block of flats in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, has been sent to provisional prison, communicated and without bail, as confirmed by legal sources on Monday. The 34-year-old detainee went to court last Saturday after being arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing the 68-year-old woman, after disputes over debts that the defendant had with the community. The burned body of the victim was found in a dump in the town of the detainee, in Toledo, on Wednesday night.

Once the woman’s statement has been taken, the investigating court number 28 has ordered provisional detention, communicated and without bail, “for the alleged commission of a crime of homicide.” The police collected evidence throughout the past week both at the detainee’s apartment, in Carabanchel, and in the municipality of a thousand inhabitants where she allegedly left her body after trying to carbonize it, Las Ventas with Peña Aguilera. Investigators suspect that it was at the detainee’s home where the crime occurred.

More information

Pilar, the victim, demanded from Marta the payment of various receipts from the community, which has had centralized hot water, since November. Pilar had acceded in turn to the position of the president of the community that month and had proposed to clean up the accounts of the farm. In fact, several neighbors comment that this winter they have only enjoyed one month of heating. Several residents of the community declare that Marta delayed him or assured him that she had already paid. Both women lived just 20 steps away, on the same landing.

All suspicions pointed from the outset to the defendant who has just entered jail. All of her personal belongings were left in Pilar’s apartment, including her mobile phone. The terminal provided very valuable information to the investigators, which has allowed them to solve the crime in less than a week. It was Monday when a relative of the victim sent a message on social networks in which he requested any information about his aunt, who has disappeared since that morning.

According to the reconstruction that the police now have on the table, Marta went to her town, in Toledo, that same Monday, to take Pilar’s body there. The defendant spent three days in that town in which she bought fuel at the gas station located on the main street of the municipality and, later, deposited her remains in a container where the neighbors leave their electrical appliances. Until last week both specialized police dogs in search of human remains, as well as dogs that detect traces of accelerants, traveled there.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.