From left to right and from top to bottom, the residents of the block of Calle Angostas de los Mancebos 2: Carmen, Piedad, Jesús, José Antonio, Maribel, Antonio, Michael, Roberto, María del Carmen, María Teresa and Aurora. Victor Sainz

Nearly 200 families who live for rent, more than 100 elderly people and almost twenty nuns from a nursing home were the main victims of the real estate plot of the Church in Madrid, uncovered by EL PAÍS three years ago. These three disposals are part of the sale of a total of 18 buildings owned by foundations supervised by the Archdiocese of Madrid. The operations were carried out between 2019 and 2021 for an amount exceeding 100 million euros. With that capital, the Church intended to buy a plot of land to build a City of Mercy to the southwest of Madrid, a kind of mini-Vatican with residences for the elderly and several Catholic schools. A chimera. The Vatican found out about this news and sent a lawyer to advise Cardinal Carlos Osoro (head of the Madrid archbishopric) in the face of this huge scandal. The envoy from Rome commissioned a Madrid law firm to reverse all operations in the face of justice. All operations are currently suspended in court. And, three years later, the head of the Investigating Court Number 28 of Madrid, Jaime Serret, has issued a 17-page abbreviated order where he proposes to try 10 of those involved in this plot. The judge sees indications of continued crime of aggravated fraud, unfair administration and corruption between individuals. Who is who in this plot?

More information

David Lopez Royo. President of the Episcopal Delegation of Foundations of Madrid from 2016 to 2019. He was born in Zaragoza 66 years ago. As a young man he was linked to the Church. He graduated in Philosophy and graduated in Political Science and Sociology at the Pontifical University of Salamanca. He joined Cáritas in the 1990s as director of International Cooperation, where he coordinated, for example, the humanitarian aid for the hurricane Mitch. In 2014 he was appointed director of the newspaper The Mail of Andalusia. He had not worked as a journalist in his life. “I had no idea of ​​Seville! His management led to shameful covers, ”says a former editor.

His brilliant rise in the institutions linked to the Church would come months later. López had met Archbishop Carlos Osoro in Asturias and Galicia, when he worked for Cáritas. In March 2016, the Madrid Church leaned for the first time on two lay pillars. One of them was Royo, as delegate of Foundations, and the other, Julio Lage, as controller of the diocese’s accounts. Royo assured this newspaper that he worked altruistically for the Church. But as this newspaper has now been able to verify, he had a contract with the archbishopric for close to 40,000 euros a year. In an interview with the Catholic weekly Alpha and Omega in 2017 he said: “Society demands transparency from us, but Osoro drives it out of conviction.” She resigned in 2019 after the publications in EL PAÍS.

Julio Lage. Auditor of the accounts of the Church from 2016 to 2020. According to his resume, he has been part of the executive leadership of leading financial institutions such as Santander, La Caixa and Banco Español de Crédito; from consultants of the stature of Arthur Andersen; of large business groups as an advisory director and of institutions such as the Fundación I+E Innovación España. Born in Orense, he is a Telecommunications Engineer and a PhD in Computer Science from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and a Master’s in Knowledge Engineering. Osoro commissioned him in 2016 to oversee the accounts of the Church. Royo and Lage knew each other from other previous stages. During his time as controller of the Madrid diocese, he worked altruistically. Several priests in Madrid say that within him they called him “the god of money.” He resigned from the position before these publications.

Manuel Fernandez Clemente. He has been the secretary of the three foundations that are being investigated: Fusara, San Celedonio and Molina Padilla. In San Celedonio he entered as secretary in 2012, during the time of the previous cardinal, Antonio María Rouco Varela. His firm, Fernández Clemente Abogados, specializes in urban planning. He claims to be “multidisciplinary”. Clemente was a planning advisor lawyer for the Community of Madrid during the time of Esperanza Aguirre.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The lawyer Clemente received a salary of 3,000 euros per month in the three foundations. And a contract as an advisor in one of them close to 30,000 euros per year. Some ecclesiastical sources suggest that he tried to reach an economic agreement with the archbishopric after the sales scandal, but Osoro refused. He has served as secretary in at least six of the 64 foundations.

Antonio Naranjo Fabian. Another of the key men. He was medical director of the San José Foundation. From there he makes the leap to the foundations of the Church. He is present in the three investigated entities as a manager and as a delegate. As a manager, he earned a salary of at least 1,500 euros. During the pandemic, he was in charge of the management of the San Celedonio Foundation, which managed a residence where more than 100 elderly people lived. During the toughest months of the pandemic, more than 35 died. “He gets along very well with the lawyer Clemente,” say several employers who have worked with him.

Chavarri Law Firm. Antonio and Raúl Chávarri, Jesús Merino, José Prado, Daniel Hidalgo Pitado. They all work in this law firm. It is the main law firm with which the archbishopric has worked in the last four years. It is defined as “a reference office for religious institutions, not only for professional and technical attention, but also for its identity and values.” The firm has a foundation in which two of the key names have worked: the foundations delegate, Royo, and the accounts controller, Lage. According to sources from this office, million-dollar commissions have been produced in the sales of the properties of the Church foundations. The firm itself has acted as an intermediary in all three operations. Only with the sale of the San Celedonio Foundation, commissions of 1,850,000 euros have been distributed, according to the documents that EL PAÍS has now accessed. For the sale of the Fusara Foundation, close to 3,700,000 euros and for the purchase of some Metrovacesa land in Valdebebas (Madrid) ―plot where the Church itself wanted to build offices with the sale of the three foundations― more than 900,000 euros.

follow here the latest news about the elections in Madrid.