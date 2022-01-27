The surgeon (c) and his lawyer (i), together with Sara’s brother at his appearance in court. / antonio gil / agm

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Cartagena, which is investigating the surgeon Javier Alejandro M. for an alleged reckless homicide after the death of Sara Gómez, the neighbor of Alcantarilla who underwent liposculpture, rejects the request that the doctor submit to a drug screening test. In a recent order, the magistrate María del Mar Gómez Hernández rules out the performance of this toxicological analysis when she understands that it is “impertinent” in this procedure. He also highlights that “a current analysis could not determine a consumption prior to the time of the operation.”

Next week some of the witnesses the judge wants to hear are expected to begin passing through the court. The two investigated to date in the procedure, the surgeon and the anesthesiologist who intervened in the operation, will testify at the end of February.

The relatives of Sara Gómez, 39, invited this week “all citizens” to go next Saturday to La Glorieta de Murcia, in front of the City Hall door, to a “peaceful” concentration to “demand a change in the paradigm legal that has allowed that today we have to speak of Sara in the past, “explained Nicolás.