The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Murcia ruled out opening a separate case against the Murcia City Council for the tragedy of the Atalayas nightclubs, whose fire claimed the lives of thirteen people. The judge rejected the request from the procedural representation of several injured parties, relatives of the victims, in case there was a crime of administrative prevarication by omission, “since the nightclubs in which the incident took place had a closure order from 2022.” , without executing.

The judge clarified that, initially, the preliminary proceedings have been initiated for the alleged commission of thirteen crimes of homicide due to serious recklessness, “as a result of what the police and judicial investigation provides.” Thus, in an order notified this Friday, after a first analysis of the reports provided to date by the police force, the judge concludes that “we are faced with a complex event that is not indicatively due to a single cause, but to several.”

Among them, as detailed in the resolution, the homicide group of the Judicial Police points out that the fire started in Teatre “due to the improper use of a cold fire or spark machine”, which from there spread through the roof. to the adjacent nightclub, the Fonda Milagros, without there being “indidentally a coordinated emergency and evacuation plan”, which caused the evacuation to be “delayed”, with the result of thirteen people dying in this premises, “who were not “It gave them time to leave.”

In addition, the possible non-compliance with certain safety measures included in the emergency plan by those responsible for both premises, among which are mentioned, always in an indicative manner: defects in the electrical panel, absence of smoke extractors, lack of alarm systems or emergency sirens, enough free emergency exits…

Well-founded suspicions



The judge insists that the actions “are at a lower evidentiary stage than the evidence” and explains that “so far, the police investigation indicates that there are well-founded criminal suspicions against the owners of the cold fire machine and the administrators/ managers of the nightclubs where the tragedy occurred” for an alleged shared negligent act. A procedure whose result the court is awaiting.

On the other hand, the magistrate explains that, “with respect to the -undetermined- officials of the Murcia City Council, there are not those minimal suspicions that justify the opening of the separate piece interested for alleged crime of administrative prevarication, there being to date more than conjectures that the non-execution of the cease-and-desist order contributed to the fatal outcome.

The Murcia City Council has provided the homicide group and the court with extensive documentation referring to the urban and administrative situation of the nightclubs, “which remains to be analyzed, especially expertly, in order to determine whether there are well-founded suspicions that the “Possible administrative and urban deficiencies and irregularities had to do with the fatal result,” the instructor emphasizes.

The judge recognizes an irregularity in the administrative situation of the nightclubs where the events occurred, as well as in the administrative management of the cessation order. In this sense, it clarifies that “these behaviors (to be demonstrated) could be perfectly questionable in the contentious-administrative field without, from the data provided to date, any reasonable suspicion that the actions of those responsible for the City Council Murcia – to be individualized – indirectly enter the criminal sphere.

After citing the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court illustrating the elements that must be present in the crime of prevarication, the instructor recalls that “it is necessary to distinguish between administrative illegalities, even if they are so serious as to cause full nullity, and those that, transcending the administrative sphere, they involve the commission of a crime.

In short, he concludes “from what has been done to date, the administrative situation of the Teatre y Fonda Milagros nightclub, whether or not it complies with the regulations, cannot simply be related to the fatal result produced, but only remotely because logically if the buildings had not been open and in use, the We are remember event would not have occurred where the rest of the incidents occur.

Consequently, for now, and “without prejudice to what results from the judicial and expert study of the administrative situation of the Teatre y Fonda Milagros nightclub, it is not considered in accordance with the law to file a separate case for the alleged crime of administrative prevarication against those responsible for the Murcia City Council, since to date there are only conjectures and generic suspicions that do not justify the initiation of criminal proceedings. Although, he adds, “nothing prevents it from being opened if new and relevant data emerges.”

There are no signs of tampering or alteration



Regarding the request of the private prosecution to enter and search the municipal offices to collect all the documentation related to the administrative file, the resolution responds that it is not necessary since there are “less burdensome effective ways to prove the crime,” in In this case, “require the Administration, there being no indications of manipulation or alteration as they were joined in the police actions.”

Thus, it is explained that the Murcia City Council, “as soon as it was requested by the judicial police, from the first moment it was facilitating all the administrative files regarding the Teatre nightclub and others, providing the police with physical and digital documents, which are grouped in the last report in the records.

Finally, regarding the possibility of establishing a provisional pension for those injured by deaths, the judge emphasizes that the rule requires that the civil liability of the possible cause of the damage be covered by mandatory insurance and that in the proceedings “There is no evidence” that the insurance “was mandatory.”