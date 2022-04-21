The Super League will appeal the decision of the magistrate Sofía Gil Garcíahead of the Commercial Court number 17 of Madrid, who has taken into consideration UEFA’s opposition against the precautionary measures adopted in April 2021, agreeing to lift them.

The magistrate has ruled in favor of UEFA in an 18-page order that was released this Thursday. The most cautious, forced UEFA to file the disciplinary procedures open to the clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, rises with this car against which the Super League will resort “with total security”according to sources from the clubs that form it.

In the order, to which this newspaper has had access, the head of the 17th Commercial Court considers that “the plaintiff partners and companies are independent legal entities and in any case, at the time of the development of the project, the interveners – including financial entities – were fully aware of the possible consequences, which did not prevent the adoption of financing commitments, which cannot be assumed or presumed to be frustrated by possible sanctions“.

Sofía Gil García, who replaced the head of the court that initiated the procedure four months ago, Manuel Ruiz de Lara, who in turn was unsuccessfully challenged by UEFA and LaLiga, has set the trial of the case for June 14. It will be in the courts of Plaza Castilla and five objectives will be set: try to reach an agreement or transaction between the parties that puts an end to the process; examine the procedural issues that may hinder the continuation of the process and its termination by means of a sentence on the object; accurately fix the object of the process; propose and admit evidence if appropriate and examine the issues that may arise.

But, beyond the journey in the Spanish courts, what will truly mark the process will be the ruling of the Luxembourg Court of Justicewhich must rule on the question raised by Judge Ruiz de Lara on whether UEFA “enjoys a dominant position” and therefore has a monopoly (form of business prohibited in any commercial area in all the countries of the European Union ) about European competitions and specifically about the Champions League.