The magistrate of the Supreme Court Ángel Hurtado has extended the investigation to the State Attorney General for another six months. In the car in which he takes this measure, the instructor reproaches Álvaro García Ortiz his “Nonexistent collaboration in order to clarify the facts” And he maintains that he has no choice but to expand the deadline for the cause to complete the pending proceedings.

In a letter of just five folios, Ángel Hurtado remembers once again that the attorney general “It has made the information that could be found in its different devices disappear.” It has thus caused a hole in the instruction that must be “supplied through a technological investigation of no little complexity.” Judge Hurtado has pointed out in his letter that “even” it has been necessary to “be waiting for the result of begging commissions sent to Ireland, whose response is foreseeable not to arrive prior to March 24, 2025”, when he will begin to compute the extension of the investigation.

The case instructor alludes to a diligence that ordered in January to try Recover phone messages and google account that García Ortiz deleted exactly the same day he was charged with an alleged crime of revelation of secrets. In these messages, the key to confirming or ruling out that the State Attorney General is responsible for the filtration of sensitive data of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto González Amador.

Specifically, accessing the messages could be useful to elucidate whether Álvaro García Ortiz is after the filtration of an emisting of González Amador’s lawyer to the Prosecutor’s Office, in which He acknowledged that his client had committed two crimes of fiscal fraud. Hurtado has ordered various research proceedings to try to recover the deleted messages, but today there are only two to resolve: the rogatory commissions.

On January 20, the judge sent these commissions to the judicial authorities of Ireland so that these, in turn, request Google and WhatsApp to the delivery of “How many data in their possession regarding the user Álvaro García Ortiz”. With that car, the instructor was accepting a diligence requested by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, considering it “reasonable and coherent.”

Although the instructor Ángel Hurtado has chosen to access the request for popular accusations and has extended the cause, his last cars show that “indiciarily” the responsibility of Álvaro García Ortiz is quite clear. Last week, the magistrate stood out in a car that the information investigated It was published in a media “five minutes later” that the attorney general obtained it entirely. The letter concluded that García Ortiz “could be, at the indicial level of the moment in which the cause is found”, the person responsible for the revelation of secrets investigated.

However, the instructor still intends to investigate whether Álvaro García Ortiz, in addition to being allegedly involved in the filtration to the media, could be after the remission of the “litigious” mails to the Moncloa team, which in turn referred them to the leader of the Madrid PSOE, Juan Lobato, and urged this to use them as a weapon showed against Ayuso in the Assembly of Madrid.

To determine if this is so, the judge has cited as witnesses two former presidency positions who will come to declare in the Supreme on March 12: Pilar Sánchez Acera and Francesc Vallés.