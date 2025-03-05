Almost three months after the death of Isak Andi, the owner of Mango, a judge of Martorell (Barcelona) has reopened the investigation of the case, as announced on Tuesday, after having filed it provisionally. The businessman lost his life on December 14 when he fell from a 150 -meter ravine during a family excursion In the Montserrat mountain, a death that the Mossos d’Esquadra described as “accidental”.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 5 of Martorell had agreed in January the provisional dismissal of the proceedings by not seeing indications of crime In police reports. He then warned that the investigation “could reoperise in the event that any evidence arose that pointed to the fall was not accidental”, although, for now, the main hypothesis remains the same.

Isak Andik Ermay, 71, was the maximum shareholder of the Mango fashion chain and non -executive president. He was born in Istanbul (Türkiye), within a Jewish family of Sephardic origin, and He moved to Catalonia at age 14, where he developed his career in the textile sector: At 17 he already sold clothes and footwear through the markets and later opened several cowgirl clothing stores. Forty years after opening the first place, Andic stood at the Top 5 on the Forbes list of the largest fortunes in Spain, with an estimated assets of 4.5 billion euros.

The son, the only person present

The founder of Mango controlled his business through a holding company in which their three children also include: Jonathan, Judith and Sarah. Precisely, early on that Saturday of December, Andic had gone on an excursion With the first (his eldest son) to make a route through the caves of Salitre de Collbató and that ended in the monastery of Montserrat, a journey they had already made on other occasions.

However, what was going to be a family day became a tragedy: in the final stretch of the path, when they were already back to the car, The businessman slipped and fell through a ravine from about 150 meters. It was his son who at 12.39 called emergencies to alert about what happened and ask for help.

In fact, Jonathan is the only person who was present at the time of the fall, since His father had asked his security manager that his usual escort did not accompany him In this walk, as reported then The avant -garde. For their part, the businessman’s couple, former professional golfist Estefanía Knuth, immediately moved to the place after knowing the news.

An “accidental” death

To the place of the incident, which was a difficult access area, citizen security patrols, firefighters, a helicopter and three Mossos patrols and the mountain unit moved, which was responsible for extracting the victim’s body. After recovering the body, the autopsy stipulated that Andic The skull fractured Due to the blows he suffered in the fall.

From the accident, the Mossos have carried out numerous investigations, although the first reports included the results of the autopsy and statements of witnesses and relatives of Andic, who pointed to an “accidental death.” Jonathan declared that on the way back he was in front of his father when, suddenly, he heard the detachment of stones. At that time he turned and the only thing that He could see how his father fell into the void, which caused a shock state.





Reopening of the case

Almost three months later, agents have been able to explore the land carefully and have studied the circumstances in which the event occurred. In this sense, it is not uncommon that, sometimes, after a provisional archive, the court reopens the cause for Incorporate police reports or the results of the toxicological tests, which require more time than autopsies according to sources consulted by EFE.

On the other hand, Fuentes have moved to The country that researchers are collecting more information about the causes of the event, since Jonathan’s statements seem to be incoherent with the results of the land inspection. Now, they emphasize that there are no indications that point to the child’s son having hidden information or given erroneous data intentionally.

For all this, the court has reopened the investigation, which It continues to maintain an accidental death as the main hypothesis. However, they still have to complete the crowded, for which the phone has been analyzed, located the next day, and have made a statement to several witnesses who were in the area.