The Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid has reopened the case against the former deputy of Sumar Íñigo Errejón for alleged sexual assault on the actress Elisa Mouliaá and has summoned the investigated and the complainant for next January 16. But this is not the only problem with Justice that he faces: television collaborator Aída Nízar has also accused him of sexually assaulting her.

As reported by legal sources, Judge Adolfo Carretero has upheld the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense against the suspension of the deadlines of the case—which meant its provisional file—which the judge decreed due to the medical leave due to advanced pregnancy of the lawyer Carla Vallwhich represents Mouliaá.

The judge, who does not formally identify the complainantthe appointment to testify on January 16, the same day for which Errejón is also cited as a defendant.

It was last November when the magistrate agreed to archive the case until the complainant’s lawyer returned from her medical leave. The judge explained that Mouliaá had “refused to appoint another lawyer to replace his trust“, so “the inevitable consequence” was “the impossibility of continuing the procedure.”

In the complaint, Mouliaá recounts events that took place one night at the end of September 2021 when, after they had been talking on social networks for “approximately a year”, The politician invited the actress to the presentation of his book.

At the end of the event, they went to have a few beers at a nearby bar and Mouliaá, who had already planned to attend a party at a friend’s house that night, “out of politeness” she invited him to accompany her. “To her surprise,” Errejón accepted.

According to Mouliaá’s story, already in the car he adopted “a dominant attitude“. And in the elevator he would have grabbed her “strongly” by the waist and kissed her “violently”, “leaving her breathless.” Once at the party and, after dancing and chatting with the other attendees, he would have taken her ” by force” to a room, where several touches would have occurred “without consent” of the actress.

Mouliaá describes in the complaint that Errejón took off her bra, uttered “lewd” phrases such as “how do you make me feel”, then pushed her on the bed, he took out his member and touched it.

“Paralyzed,” “it was at that moment that she told him that she wanted to continue at the party.” Errejón would have replied that “he left the room with the condition that in 20 minutes they both had to go home.” “They were at the party for a while longer,” but They quickly traveled in the same car to the politician’s home..

There, “without saying a word,” he would have resumed touching. She “told him that she was feeling very uncomfortable”, that what was happening was seeming “very violent” to her. And finally he said: “Íñigo, ‘only yes means yes’, it seems unbelievable that this is happening to me with you“, culminating there in the story expressed in the complaint.

Another complaint of sexual assault

But this is not the only problem that Errejón faces. Court number 11 of Barcelona has also opened preliminary proceedings against the former spokesperson for Sumar and founder of Podemos following the complaint of sexual assault filed by television collaborator Aída Nízar more than a month ago in Marbella, according to the documents to which it has had access. 20 minutes.