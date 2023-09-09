From the left, Pablo Iglesias, Ione Belarra, Irene Montero and Juan Carlos Monedero, at a Podemos event in November 2022. bald elm

Podemos entered the Government of Spain for the first time in January 2020 and, just six months later, Judge Juan José Escalonilla had already charged him as a legal entity by what was baptized as neuron case. The magistrate, responsible for an Investigative Court in Madrid (number 42), thus pilloried one of the parties that supported the first coalition Executive since the Second Republic and promoted a macro-cause that, supported practically only by testimony of two former lawyers of the formation clashing with the leadership, has sowed suspicions about the political force for more than three years. That is, throughout almost the entire last legislature. Now, after finally ruling out the crime of illegal financing, Escalonilla has left Podemos and one of its co-founders, Juan Carlos Monedero, out of the procedure, but he still keeps the last details of the summary alive while waiting for a questioned expert report that he has been trying to prepare. almost two years.

The political dimension of neuron case It has therefore turned out to be unquestionable. Escalonilla has amassed a summary that took on macrocause overtones as soon as it began. Since the summer of 2020, with the statement of a former party lawyer (José Manuel Calvente) as the first base and the doubts of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Accounts regarding the hiring of the Mexican consulting firm Neurona for the April 2019 general elections, The judge has promoted up to 10 different lines of investigation to scrutinize the party, addressing the most varied topics: from that relationship with the Latin American company to alleged bonuses to senior officials; alleged cost overruns in the work to renovate the headquarters; the alleged diversion of money from the training’s solidarity fund, a fund to which its members donate part of their salary for social purposes; or even the alleged use of Podemos employees to care for the daughter of the current Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the former vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias —the so-called babysitter case—.

But none of this was true, as recorded in the file records on all those parts of the case, where the expression is repeated: “There are no indications [de delito]”. “What has been done against Podemos is the case of a dirty war against the most shameful party in our democracy,” says Juan Carlos Monedero, whom the judge also charged in February 2021. A condition that he has maintained until this week, identified as the alleged commission agent who would have connected the formation with Neurona – which Escalonilla pointed out as a way, now ruled out, for the illegal financing of the party or foreign political forces, or to compensate external agents who helped the creation of We can in 2014—.

Ione Belarra, current general secretary of the party, spoke this Friday in the same sense: “The case fake [falso] of Neurona against Podemos has lasted for more than three years. A clear case of lawfare [guerra jurídica] to pursue the political force that courageously promotes the best transformations. It’s not against us, it’s against democracy. My most affectionate hug to my persecuted comrades.” “Calvente started this case fake which Judge Escalonilla gladly promoted. [Es] a judicial persecution,” the training has emphasized on Twitter.

Podemos defended its innocence from the beginning and repeated that the case would end in nothing. However, the party remembers all the reputational damage that the judicial process has done to it, which has found an exacerbated echo chamber in right-wing parties and in certain media outlets. The PP requested the resignation of Iglesias, then vice president of the Government, after the accusation of the formation; and the far-right Vox appeared as a popular accusation to promote the summary against its political opponent. The Association of European Jurists Pro Lege, very critical of the left-wing party, also joined as a popular accusation, although this Friday it informed the judge that it was abandoning the case after it became known that Podemos was left out.

“This is an embarrassment for judges, journalists and politicians,” Monedero insists: “Years and years of charges. All with the sole purpose of placing under suspicion a political force whose crime is wanting to improve democracy. They wanted to bring us to our knees. “They haven’t gotten it yet.” The co-founder of Podemos attacks the “tertulianos-mercenaries” and the media that accepted accusations that were not supported by “evidence.”

“Improperly”

In some conservative media, the front page headlined: Justice uncovers box b of Podemos and The architect also confesses: Podemos falsified the price of the renovation of its headquarters. Last January, the website okdiary He assured that the judge was investigating “Pablo Iglesias for the diversion of public funds to a Chavista consulting firm.” The case had been closed more than half a year earlier without being directed against the former vice president at any time. Escalonilla then had to issue a resolution in which he assured that his court had “improperly” included the Podemos leader in the list of “investigated” that heads some of his writings, insisting that this politician had never been “party to the procedure.” .

Currently, having ruled out the crime of illegal financing and nine of the ten lines of investigation, the judge only keeps active the investigations into a possible electoral crime, which cannot be attributed to Podemos as a legal entity, which is why he has removed it this week from the cause (although he maintains some of his former positions charged, such as Juan Manuel del Olmo, secretary of the School of Communication and person in charge of the April 2019 electoral campaign).

Escalonilla is now only investigating whether the party overpaid Neurona for work that he has verified was carried out, despite the fact that he also doubted them. For this reason, he has commissioned an expert report – still pending delivery – so that its cost can be calculated and compared with the 363,000 euros that were paid. But, the Prosecutor’s Office and Podemos have questioned its usefulness, since they argue that the party can contract with whoever it wants and each company can set the price it deems. “Not all offices nor all professionals charge the same for their services,” the political force has defended.