The young José Luis Huertas, alias ‘Alcasec’, the alleged criminal who stole and traded with protected data from the Administration of Justice, was provisionally released on Tuesday after spending a month and a half in prison. The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama, who is investigating the cyberattack on the Judicial Neutral Point (PNJ) of October 2022, considers that the risk of flight and criminal repetition of the accused has decreased, who will nevertheless have the following precautionary measures: appearance before the court every 15 days, you will not be able to leave the country and your passport will be withdrawn.

The magistrate has also assessed both the age of the person being investigated, 19 years old, and the fact that he has collaborated with the investigation from the beginning, according to judicial sources. He has also weighed in his decision that ‘Alcasec’ has returned a large part of the money he obtained with the illegal sale of the data extracted from the PNJ, the large judicial database where tax or police information flows.

It was last April when the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 4 agreed to the provisional, communicated and unconditional prison for the computer scientist for a continued crime of revealing secrets. As the judge pointed out in that order, the investigators affirmed that after extracting the data stolen from the PNJ on more than 575,000 taxpayers, it proceeded to monetize it by selling it to third parties.

Judge Calama then argued, in agreement with the prosecutor in the Ana Noé case, that there was a risk of flight, destruction of evidence and danger of criminal reiteration.

Bilbao officials



‘Alcasec’ was arrested by the Police on March 31, coinciding with the entry and search of both his home and a location where he operated in Madrid. According to the complaint that originated this investigation and that the judge included in that prison order, on October 18 and 20, 2022, the detainee accessed the passwords of two Bilbao court officials and from there to the database of “extended accounts” of the State Tax Administration Agency.

The magistrate explained that these data were transferred to two servers hosted by a company called ‘Cherryservers’ in Lithuania, and that later, “part of this data has been transferred to third parties.” According to the judge, the investigation has proven that the servers managed by the detainee sold the data of multiple victims through the uSms platform with payments in cryptocurrencies with a final destination to the so-called ‘cold wallets’, linked to the person under investigation.

“It has been proven that, from two of the wallets used to contract these servers, direct income of 135,282 bitcoins (equivalent to 543,514 US dollars) is made to a wallet controlled by José Luis Huertas,” it indicated.