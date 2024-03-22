The investigating court number 4 of Utrera (Seville) has agreed to the release of the truck driver provisionally imprisoned for the fatal collision of six people at a traffic stop in Seville, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia. The judge who was on duty on Tuesday, the day the event occurred, ordered his imprisonment for six crimes of reckless homicide and several crimes of serious injuries after the prosecutor's office requested it. However, the court that finally took up the case has reversed the decision because the requirements for a measure of deprivation of liberty are not met, which must be exceptional and proportionate to the crimes attributed. Finally, his release has been ordered and the person under investigation is expected to leave the prison in the next few hours. The driver will have to appear in court on the 1st and 15th, his passport will be taken away and he is prohibited from leaving the national territory.

The accident occurred around 4:40 a.m. this Tuesday, during an anti-drug control at kilometer 25 of the AP-4 in the direction of Seville, the Los Palacios district. Among the six dead were two civil guards and three other agents from the same body were also seriously injured. The driver of the truck, who was traveling loaded with tomatoes, came from the port of Algeciras (Cádiz) and was heading to Guarromán (Jaén). According to investigation sources, after receiving the instructions, the driver made a “sudden and strange maneuver”, in which he deviated towards the shoulder where three official vehicles of the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and three civilian vehicles were stopped. the ones he ran over. In his statement before the judge, the truck driver has assured that he did not see the control, according to judicial sources.

The court of first instance and instruction number 1 of Utrera, which was on duty, agreed on Tuesday that the investigated person go to prison for six crimes of reckless homicide of article 142.1 of the Penal Code, which contemplates sentences of between one and four years in prison. , and several crimes of reckless injury under article 152.1, punishable by imprisonment of three to six months. However, court number 4 of Utrera, which has finally taken up the case, understands that in the case of the fatal accident in Los Palacios the provisional detention measure must be excluded because if these events are finally considered a minor crime of homicide and injuries that are contemplated in article 142.2 and 152.2 of the Penal Code, the penalty that would be imposed would be a fine and not imprisonment.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia has provided several extracts from the judicial decision. In them, the judge explains that, although it was finally seen that the abuse during the anti-drug control corresponds to the crimes indicated by the Prosecutor's Office, “there are also no budgets to adopt the requested precautionary measure” of provisional detention. These assumptions are that there is a risk of flight, obstruction of the investigation or that the intention is to prevent him from committing a repeat crime. “It must be taken into account that provisional detention must be conceived as an exceptional, subsidiary, necessary and proportionate measure (…) understanding that in the present case the aforementioned requirements are not met,” he adds. The judge adds that, since there is no risk of flight, no destruction of evidence or the risk of reoffending, nor is it conceived as a proportionate measure, “other less burdensome measures” can be adopted.

For this reason, it has sent an order for the investigated person to leave the Seville I prison, where he had been since Tuesday, and that he be required to appear on the 1st and 15th of each month, to withdraw his passport and to be prohibited from leave the country.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_