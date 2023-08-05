Nicolás Petro with his father, President Gustavo Petro. nicolaspetroburgos (COURTESY)

A judge decided this Friday night to release Nicolás Petro. The measure was adopted under the condition that he does not leave Barranquilla, the city where he lives, does not participate in political events or have contact with any of the people investigated in the process that is being followed for alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. Thus ends a turbulent week for the president’s eldest son, Gustavo Petro, and for Colombia, which began at dawn last Saturday, July 29, when the Prosecutor’s Office captured him. Daysuris Vásquez, his ex-partner, was also arrested.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor’s Office reached a collaboration agreement whereby Nicolás Petro has decided to provide information in exchange for legal benefits. On Thursday, Mario Burgos, the prosecutor handling the case, pointed out that the son of the head of state is in a position to prove that the last presidential campaign received money that was not declared to the authorities.

The hearing to decide the freedom of Nicolás Petro and Daysuris Vásquez reopened this Friday morning. The representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the lawyers of both defendants spoke. David Teleki was in charge of defending the president’s son after Juan Trujillo, who had been representing him, resigned from this job on Wednesday, citing a “difference in criteria.”

Prosecutor Burgos asked the judge to impose house arrest on Nicolás Petro and pointed out that, given his interest in contributing more information in the case, the risk of obstruction of justice had decreased and, consequently, it was unnecessary for him to send him to prison. He also stressed Petro’s commitment to resign from his position as a deputy in the Atlantic Assembly, which he has held since January 2020. For Vásquez, he only asked that he be prevented from leaving the country during the process. The request was seconded by attorney Beatriz Nieves, whose role is to monitor respect for human and procedural rights during the hearings. “My client is a key witness to completely disrupt a corrupt structure, which must be investigated and which must bring those responsible before the courts,” said lawyer Teleki.

The judge suspended the hearing at noon to review the arguments and rules, and resumed it at 6:36 in the afternoon. It took into account the evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office during the hearing, such as the purchase of two houses and luxurious cars by Petro and Vásquez that did not match their income level. He also mentioned the testimonials and chats that attest to the money they received from businessmen and former drug traffickers. With their own names, without necessarily being the only ones, are the ex-narco Samuel Santander Lopesierra, also known as ‘the Marlboro man’; Gabriel Hilsaca, son of the investigated businessman Alfonso Hilsaca; and the businessman from Cucuta, Óscar Camacho, whose uncles are extradited for drug trafficking in the United States.

The judicial official emphasized that although the Prosecutor’s Office announced that Nicolás would demonstrate that some money entered his father’s campaign coffers, there is only a promise of evidence about that fact. He made it clear that this money was the one that gave rise to the unjustified increase in the assets of the president’s son and his ex-partner, but that it has not yet been proven that this capital was the product of any illegal activity. He also warned that he was asking the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Petro and Vásquez also for the crimes of undue interest in the conclusion of contracts and falsification of documents.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

After that count, he communicated his determination. She first referred to the fate of Daysuris Vásquez and indicated that she, as a collaborator of the Prosecutor’s Office, complies with the legal requirements to receive a non-custodial measure. She will not be able to cross the Colombian borders and the Prosecutor’s Office may summon her, when she deems it prudent, to continue the process of helping her in the investigation.

Around 9.30 at night it was time for Nicolás Petro. The judge declared that the seizure measure is a way of “protecting a constitutional purpose”, but that sufficient requirements are not met to make it convenient to restrict the movements of Nicolás Petro in his place of residence. Unlike Vásquez, however, he prohibited her from leaving Barranquilla, the city where he lives, from participating in political events and from contacting the other people listed in the judicial file.

The court agreed to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office regarding Vásquez, but modified that of Petro, who will enjoy reduced freedom while they investigate him and will not have to go down in history, for now, as the son of a sitting president who was detained .

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.