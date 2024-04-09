Judge Santiago Pedraz, instructor of the National Court, has rejected the attempt by Francisco Martínez, Secretary of State for Security of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, to close the investigation initiated in February to investigate the dirty war against Podemos allegedly plotted by that Executive. of the PP between 2015 and 2016. The magistrate has dismissed the appeal presented by Martínez, who wanted Pedraz to rectify the opening of the case and not finally admit to processing the complaint filed by Ione Belarra's party. Francisco Martínez, who was the right-hand man of former Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and who is also accused in the Kitchen caseis the highest political position identified so far in these investigations.

Podemos has been trying to carry out this investigation for a long time into the maneuvers within the National Police and the Ministry of the Interior during the time of Fernández Díaz, when a group of agents (which has been popularly called patriotic police) allegedly operated with the objective of harming political rivals of the PP. In its complaint, Belarra's party pointed out that a group of commissioners, under the leadership of the then Secretary of State for Security, “were in charge of carrying out prospective investigations unrelated to any police interest” on the leaders of Podemos, without control of a judge or the Prosecutor's Office. According to Podemos, they later informed Fernández Díaz about all of this, and the modus operandi It included the subsequent leak of information with false data to the media – which published it citing “police sources” – in order to discredit the political force in the eyes of public opinion.

After months of battle to get a case opened, Pedraz admitted the complaint to processing on February 22. The judge gave the green light to investigate the alleged involvement of Francisco Martínez; Eugenio Pino, former deputy director of the National Police (top operational chief); of three commissioners (Andrés Gómez Gordo, Enrique García Castaño and Germán Rodríguez Castiñeira); and a chief inspector, José Ángel Fuentes Gago. Five of these accused (Martínez, Pino, Gómez Gordo, García Castaño and Fuentes Gago) are also being prosecuted in the National Court for another irregular deployment: the Kitchen casethe parapolice operation activated in 2013 to spy on former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas and allegedly snatch compromising documents on PP leaders, then cornered by the Gürtel case of corruption.

The decision of the National Court to finally admit Podemos's complaint provoked the immediate response of Francisco Martínez's defense. The former Secretary of State's lawyers filed an appeal to request the proceedings be archived. In that document, they also accused Belarra's party of committing crimes of discovery and revelation of secrets by supporting their complaint, among other indications, about a series of chats extracted from Martínez's cell phone, which appeared in the summary of the Kitchen case. For all this, the representatives of the former PP leader also requested that “testimony be deducted” to accuse Podemos of using those telephone conversations.

However, Santiago Pedraz rejects both claims, as stated in a resolution signed on March 26. The magistrate highlights that the complaint meets “the requirements” required to be admitted for processing; and he emphasizes that, at the moment, there is no documentation in the case that demonstrates that the complaint is based on “illegal” evidence. Furthermore, Pedraz rules out deducing testimony so that Podemos can be investigated for using those chats.

Podemos' complaint was filed, among others, for alleged crimes of criminal organization, seizure and disclosure of secrets, administrative prevarication and document falsification. Among the false evidence fabricated against the party, the so-called PISA report (acronym for Pablo Iglesias SA) stands out, a police document without a signature or seal from any unit of the Corps, where it was stated that Iran had financed the party. Or the leak of a “false” document that accused Pablo Iglesias of having collected $275,000 from the Venezuelan regime in 2014 through an account in his name at the Europe Pacific Bank, in the tax haven of the Grenadine Islands. As EL PAÍS published, at least eight witnesses place the dirty war against the political formation behind patriotic police of the PP Government.

Bail to the PSOE

In another resolution, dated last Friday, Santiago Pedraz has decided to impose a bail of 2,000 euros on the PSOE to allow his appearance as a popular accusation. The judge had already agreed in March to allow his presence in the case but, after an appeal by Francisco Martínez and after consulting the Prosecutor's Office, the magistrate has finally agreed to claim 2,000 euros from the socialists – a figure that the public ministry put on table-.

The former Secretary of State for Security not only appealed the appearance of the PSOE in the summary, but also that of Pablo Iglesias, former secretary general of Podemos and former vice president of the Government. However, in this case, Pedraz has rejected all of Martínez's claims and considers it “appropriate” for the former political leader to continue as a private prosecution in the case (without imposing the deposit of bail). The instructor emphasizes that “the crime being investigated affects Iglesias.”

