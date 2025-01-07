He considers that there are “enough indications” to move forward with the request to Congress, which will allow Aldama’s accusations to be contrasted. Rules out investigating the leak of judicial statements

01/07/2025



Updated at 1:52 p.m.





The magistrate investigating the Koldo case in the Supreme Court, Leopoldo Puente, has ruled out the request to annul the case that had been promoted by the defense of former minister José Luis Ábalos with an appeal for reform that questioned the actions of the Guard…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only