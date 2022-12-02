Judge Manuel García Castellón has decided not to reopen the investigation of the kitchen case after the audios published by the newspaper EL PAÍS, where the strategy of some of the main leaders of the PP and the Ministry of the Interior to hinder the investigation of the Gürtel case and of the Bárcenas case. The judge considers that the evidence provided by these “chopped, decontextualized and of unknown origin” recordings are insufficient. He thus answers the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, who presented a brief adhering to other popular accusations in the National Court, where he requested the reopening of the investigation. Based on the conversations recorded by the commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and published by EL PAÍS, he asked the judge to investigate the participation of the former general secretary of the PP, Dolores de Cospedal, in the alleged criminal acts of the kitchen case.

This legal case investigates an alleged police mafia directed by the Ministry of the Interior that spied on former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas and his family between 2014 and 2016 with the intention of stealing documentation that could implicate the Government of Mariano Rajoy in various crimes.

Judge Manuel García Castellón prosecuted the former Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, and his number twothe Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez, together with half a dozen police commissioners who intervened in the events, including Villarejo.

More information

The judge decided to impeach Dolores de Cospedal, former general secretary of the PP when the events occurred and the main interlocutor of Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, one of the main actors in the so-called Kitchen operation.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor tried to explain to the judge why it was necessary to reopen that investigation after the audios published by EL PAÍS.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Audios related to what was investigated in the kitchen case. “Given the content of the audios, it is necessary to answer two questions: First question: is there any doubt that the conversations that the audios reflect are directly related to the facts under investigation? And, specifically, is there any doubt that the conversations are directly related to the already closed line of investigation that tried to determine whether the police officers and the highest officials of the Ministry of the Interior acted in concert with leaders of the government political party?

The audios published by EL PAÍS were not known when the court of the National Court decided to conclude the investigation and prosecute the former Minister of the Interior, but not the former General Secretary of the PP.

The Prosecutor’s Office responds to these new known facts as follows:

“The audios refer to the fact that Rajoy and Cospedal knew about Operation Kitchen.” “The new audios make constant references to the knowledge and monitoring of the development of the Kitchen operation by María Dolores de Cospedal and Mariano Rajoy Brei. – The audio file called “FcoMartinez-22.8.14″ contains the following references:

-Francisco Martinez Vazquez: Who pays the cook? Also?

-Jose Manuel Villarejo Perez: I also pay the cook, but also in that way… also in that way, no, he thinks my name is Tomás, Tomás I don’t know what, not I each, each person has an identity.

This conversation refers to the payment with funds reserved from the Ministry of the Interior to the driver of the Bárcenas family to carry out espionage tasks.

-Villarejo. (…) I didn’t want to say anything to María Dolores or to (unintelligible) I also think that to avoid more and more tensions you must be the only channel of communication, why? Because it looks very ugly, it looks very ugly , that the information from the party by the Ministry reaches Barbas, really, that is my concept, I think that many things have been misunderstood due to, through this double path and of course, she takes advantage of this and the other too, and… but of course and on top of that they don’t pay, so they are… the milk.

“Correa says that he has a lot of information about beards, about number 1”

-Villarejo. Because the [Francisco] Belt [cabecilla de la red Gürtel] He says that he has a lot of information about Barbas, right? number oneof number one

-Francisco Martinez Vazquez: Yes?

-Jose Manuel Villarejo Perez: Records I don’t know what about such… because Bárcenas told him, now that it’s true or a lie, probably not, but Bárcenas told him that he gave him ten, ten thousand euros every month, raw, for example, of course That’s why remember that one of the things the cook tells me is that there was a notation on the receipts, (unintelligible) in the book, do you remember?

-Francisco Martinez Vazquez: Yes.

-Jose Manuel Villarejo Perez: I don’t know what about books, I don’t know what about… (Unintelligible), fixed amounts of receipts, I don’t know if they are signed by Bárcenas or signed by Rajoy, I have no fucking idea, but it is one of the things that is interesting, having that and that computer they have…

“Cospedal wanted Bárcenas’ little book to disappear.” After detailing for several pages all the conversations that supposedly provide new evidence on the facts investigated in the kitchen case, The Prosecutor’s Office concludes with a question that reproaches the examining magistrate, Manuel García Castellón, for closing the investigation against Cospedal. “Second question: can it continue to be maintained that the meetings held by the active commissioner at that time, José Manuel Villarejo Pérez and María Dolores de Cospedal García, were not directly related to the facts investigated, as the judicial resolutions that closed this line of investigation maintained? investigation?, says Anticorruption. And he recalls the content of those meetings between Cospedal and Villarejo: “However, and although in any case the statements of those investigated untruthfully are covered by the exercise of the right to defense, the content of the new published audios will not be complies with what was declared in the instruction by the initially investigated María Dolores De Cospedal, since the recordings of her meetings would reflect that her true purpose of those meetings with the then commissioner Villarejo was to monitor the news and progress of the investigation of the Gürtel casegoing so far as to give the police in the course of one of those meetings instructions to recover and make Luis Bárcenas’ little notebook disappear, whose annotations could affect irregular financing of the Popular Party”.

The audios justify the reopening of the investigation. “Therefore, the new indicative elements contained in the recordings now published would reveal the real content of the meetings between María Dolores De Cospedal and Commissioner Villarejo Pérez, which would be none other than to implement a strategy to make part of the information disappear. the evidence that could affect the Popular Party, or personally the General Secretary of the party in Government, preventing their access to the criminal proceedings of the Central Court of Instruction No. 5 of the National Court. The relevance, then, of these new indicative elements is unquestionable, and justifies the reopening of the provisionally dismissed investigation, ”says the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor.

The judge has returned to reject for the second time this attempt to reopen the investigation of the kitchen case.