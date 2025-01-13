The judge investigating Íñigo Errejón has rejected the request of the former Sumar deputy to postpone his statement as investigated, scheduled for January 16, in the case opened for an alleged crime of sexual assault against actress Elisa Mouliaá. Thus, Errejón will testify this Thursday at 12:30 p.m., after Mouliaá does so at 11:00 a.m.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, the head of the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid has rejected the request to delay some day or at least a few hours his declaration as investigated in order to prepare his defense after the complainant’s statement.

The former deputy had reiterated to the judge his request for postpone his appointment to be able to prepare his defense after the actress’s statementin which she could provide new information that is not reflected in her complaint to questions from the parties, although the magistrate rejected her request.

Errejón’s defense raised the possibility that the magistrate postpones his statement to the next day, January 17, or to some day of the following week. Even, alternatively, keep his appearance on the 16th but grant him a range of between 30 and 60 minutes to interview him.

Errejón’s lawyer alluded to the right of every accused to have the time and facilities to prepare his defense and considers that if the judge rejects his request again The rights of the former deputy would be violated.

In November, The magistrate agreed to file the case until the complainant’s lawyer returned from her medical leave. The judge explained that Mouliaá had “refused to appoint another lawyer to replace her trust” so “the inevitable consequence” was “the impossibility of continuing the procedure.” A month later, the judge upheld the appeal for reform filed by the Prosecutor’s Office and Errejón’s defense, agreeing to reopen the case and summoning both for this Thursday.

Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson resigned from all his positions last October after anonymous complaints that pointed to him were spread on networks. The actress Elisa Mouilaá filed a complaint against him with the Police in which He reported receiving touching, non-consensual kisses and comments of a sexual nature. in 2021. Former Big Brother contestant Aída Nízar also did so, although her complaint was filed due to statute of limitations.