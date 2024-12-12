Judge Adolfo Carretero has reopened the case against former deputy Íñigo Errejón for an alleged crime of sexual assault against actress Elisa Mouliaá and has summoned both to testify on January 16.

Legal sources have confirmed Europa Press that the Court of Instruction 47 of Madrid has upheld the appeal for reform filed by the Prosecutor’s Office and by the defense of Errejón himself, who will appear under investigation at 12:30 p.m. Mouliáa, for his part, will testify at 11:00 a.m.

The aforementioned sources indicate that the judge has agreed to lift the suspension of the procedural acts of the case while at the same time decided not to have the complainant as a personthe actress Elisa Mouliáa.

It was last November when the magistrate agreed to archive the case until the complainant’s lawyer returned from her medical leave. The judge explained that Mouliaá had “refused to appoint another lawyer to replace her trust” so “the inevitable consequence” was “the impossibility of continuing the procedure.”

Mouliaá’s complaint

In the complaint, to which this news agency had access, Mouliaá recounts events that took place one night at the end of September 2021 when, after they had been talking on social networks for “approximately a year”, the politician invited the actress to the presentation of his book.

At the end of the event, they went to have a few beers at a nearby bar and Mouliaá, who had already planned to attend a party at a friend’s house that night, “out of politeness” invited him to accompany her. “To her surprise,” Errejón accepted.

According to Mouliaá’s story, already in the car he adopted “a dominant attitude“. And in the elevator he would have grabbed her “strongly” by the waist and kissed her “violently”, “leaving her breathless.” Once at the party and, after dancing and chatting with the other attendees, he would have taken “by force” to a roomwhere several touching “without consent” of the actress.

Mouliaá describes in the complaint that Errejón took off her bra, uttered “lewd” phrases such as “how do you make me feel,” then pushed her onto the bed, took out his member and touched her.

“Paralyzed”

“Paralyzed,” “it was at that moment that she told him that she wanted to continue at the party.” Errejón would have replied that “he left the room with the condition that in 20 minutes they both had to go home.” “They were at the party for a while longer,” but they quickly traveled in the same car to the politician’s home.

There, “without saying a word,” he would have resumed touching. She “told him that she was feeling very uncomfortable”, that what was happening was seeming “very violent” to her. And finally he said: “Íñigo, ‘only yes means yes’, it seems unbelievable that this is happening to me with you“, culminating there in the story expressed in the complaint.

Legal sources consulted by Europa Press indicate that the events reported by Mouliaá on October 24 before the Family and Women’s Unit of the National Police (UFAM) could constitute a crime of sexual assault punishable with penalties ranging from 1 to 5 years in prison.