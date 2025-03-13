The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz has called again to declare as investigated the brother of Pedro Sánchez, David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, on April 25 at 9.30 am, within the framework of the Research that continues for its hiring in the Diputación de Badajoz “Fossed at the one recently resigned.

In addition, he has also called to declare as an investigated the ex -mane of Moncloa Luis María Carrero, current head of the Coordination of Centers and Programs of Cross -border activities of the Delegation of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz, and the Deputy of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz Ricardo Cabezas.

The director of the Diputación de Badajoz, Manuel Candalija, all of them on April 25, has also been called to declare an act dictated by Beatriz Biedma this Thursday.