The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge will question this Friday the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales as a defendant for the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the national team player Jenni Hermoso at the trophy presentation of the World Cup in Sydney (Australia).

In an order, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 summons Rubiales starting at 12:00 p.m., who must attend the court headquarters in person.

It should be remembered that it was this Monday when the judge admitted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Rubiales for the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the national team player Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup trophy presentation in Sydney (Australia).

In an order, the magistrate agreed to the first steps in this procedure, including obtaining from ‘RTVE’ the video or videos that they have in their files that record the moment from all angles in which the defendant kisses the complainant, as well as the minutes immediately before and after the event related to the celebration of the victory of the women’s soccer team.

In addition, he asked the newspaper ‘El País’ for the video of the celebration in the locker room that is posted on the Internet and the newspaper ‘AS’ for the video of the moments of the kiss and any others related to the events. For his part, the instructor requested a video of the celebration on the Spanish women’s soccer team bus from the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’.