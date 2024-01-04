The avalanche of papers does not stop. The day after lifting the confidentiality of the summary on the content of 40 documents, the judge this Thursday released another 19 documents with hundreds of additional pages of the summary of a civil lawsuit related to the Epstein case. In both cases, the documents correspond to the summary of the lawsuit filed in 2015 by one of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Epstein's lover and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, which resulted in an out-of-court settlement. Unlike the new batch, where there were statements of some interest about Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and incriminating statements against businessmen and politicians appeared, the new documents are of less interest.

This is again a heterogeneous set of roles. There is a transcript of a hearing of the lawsuit; references to medical and psychological reports on Virginia Giuffre, the plaintiff; emails; statements of some secondary witnesses; proposals for lists of additional witnesses and motions and briefs with legal technicalities. The most interesting thing is probably what you can't read. There are several documents that still have fragments blacked out, including the names of some witnesses who were related to the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in August 2019 in his cell in a high-security Manhattan prison before being tried for his sexual crimes against minors.

Unlike the first batch there is no exhaustive statement of Epstein's victims and his plot. Among the emails there are numerous messages exchanged between the plaintiff and Sharon Churcher, a journalist for the British tabloid Sunday Mail which told the story of Giuffre and her relations with Prince Andrew. It is also included a statement from the victim in which she does not seem very convinced of the content of the published news: “I wouldn't say they were fake. “I would just say that he published them as journalists who take your words and turn them into something else.”

There is also another email in which Giuffre claimed that Clinton went to the offices of Vanity Fair “and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles about his good friend.” [Epstein]”.

There are some repeated documents that were already known, among them one coming from another Florida case. In it, two victims whose identity remains anonymous ask to join a lawsuit alleging that they have been forced to have sex with celebrities, politicians, presidents, “a well-known prime minister” and others. More details are given about Prince Andrew. “Stranger No. 3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three different geographical locations: in London (in Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York and on Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands. from the United States (in an orgy with numerous other underage girls). “Epstein ordered stranger No. 3 to give the Prince everything he asked for and demanded stranger No. 3 to inform him of the details of the sexual abuse,” the text says.

also appears a schedule of planned statements; a list of a hundred witnesses proposed, similar to the one that already appeared in the first batch, where names that have already transcended are repeated, but others are kept hidden; requests for medical reports; the statement of an unidentified victim; that of a doctor; that of an ex-boyfriend of the victim, and that of a detective who was on the case.

In general, the new batch adds little to what had already emerged from the great pedophilia and sexual abuse scandal organized by Epstein. Nor is it much new with respect to the documents known on Wednesday.

Epstein was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after being accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. Dozens of other minors described similar sexual abuse, but prosecutors finally allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a work release program.

The investigations of Miami Herald renewed interest in the scandal, and federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking. He committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial. His partner, heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking of minors and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022.

Is he Miami Herald the one who requested the publication of the documents, to which the judge finally agreed.

