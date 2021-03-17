Actor and director Nacho Vidal, in a file image. EUROPE PRESS

The Court of First Instance and Instruction 2 of Xàtiva has prosecuted the actor Ignacio JG, whose artistic name is Nacho Vidal, for the death of the well-known fashion photographer José Luis Abad during the celebration of the so-called “bufo toad rite”, on 28 July 2019 at the house of the former porn star in Enguera (Valencia). This rite consists of inhaling fumes of toad venom, a hallucinogenic drug used in certain environments both for recreational uses and for its supposed therapeutic effects to combat addictions.

The investigator, who has concluded the investigation and issued an order to initiate an abbreviated procedure, considers that these facts could constitute a crime of reckless homicide. On the other hand, the magistrate has decreed the dismissal of the proceedings against a cousin of the actor and another investigated, by not appreciating any criminal responsibility in their actions, since despite being present neither of them had “control of the situation” or he carried out “management activities”, according to a note from the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Valencian Community.

The investigation into the case shows that the victim died of an adverse reaction to drugs after participating in a “spiritual or mystical practice, rite or experience” consisting of inhaling the smoke from the combustion of the commonly known scales. as “poison of the toad bufo”. There is a video recording of the rite at Vidal’s house.

According to the order, the actor “acted as director” of that practice or rite “given the experience he had in this type of act” and was the one who allegedly provided the substance that the deceased inhaled without controlling the amount supplied.

The instructor also recalls that this experience was carried out “without any kind of precaution in case the practice got complicated”. Thus, there is no evidence that the house “had first aid material or any defibrillator”, or that the investigated “knew how to correctly perform a respiratory recovery maneuver,” adds the note from the Supreme Court. “Faced with an alleged ritual that was irrational, reckless and dangerous, Ignacio JG acted without any rigor or anticipated the risks that finally occurred,” he adds.

The magistrate assures that it is not “in any way admissible” that methylbufotenin, the psychoactive compound present in the venom of the toad of the species Bufo Alvarius, can be called medicine, “since it is not listed or controlled by the Ministry of Health.” In addition, “it lacked any leaflet indicating its components, their concentration, application dose, contraindications or side effects or expiration date, which denotes that it was a substance not subject to any sanitary control,” he says.

The judicial resolution, notified this Wednesday and which can be appealed, establishes a period of ten days for the Prosecutor’s Office and the rest of the accusations to formulate a written accusation and request the opening of an oral trial, request the dismissal or, exceptionally, the practice of complementary proceedings.

States of alteration

Toad Bufo Alvarius, or Colorado River toad, one of the 400 species of Mexican frogs, stores in glands behind the head a secretion that, dehydrated and then smoked, contains an explosive cocktail of psychoactive alkaloids, especially 5-MeO-DMT , a molecule, present in low doses in the human brain itself, which, when circulating through serotonin receptors, causes brief but extremely acute states of alteration or rapture of consciousness.

When the actor’s arrest last year was revealed, his status as a coach (coach): “Nacho Vidal guides a process of change in the people who experience his accompaniment.” In a video uploaded about five years ago on YouTube, Vidal explains his “humble experience” with the bufo toad, which he met through a friend in Ibiza. Then he had a hard time with his “addictions and attachments, he lived in a loop.” There he maintains that after the second take he closed “his circles of addictions” and was reunited with his “spirit”, in addition to “connecting with what matters, which is the earth and mother nature.”

The actor’s lawyer stated then that “the unfortunate death” that occurred in the Catalan actor’s house “was accidental” and rejected that Vidal was a promoter or that he acted as a “shaman” in the supposed ritual with the toad. Bufo Alvarius. According to the lawyer, the deceased had already tasted the poison on one occasion, he knew that Nacho Vidal had recounted his experience and “wanted to do it again in an environment in which to be comfortable, that is, with people who know or know how it is. toxic reaction and take care of you ”.