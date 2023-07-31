The judge has prosecuted footballer Dani Alves for a crime of sexual assault with carnal access, concluding that there are sufficient indications to send him to trial for raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

In an order, to which EFE has had access, the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona has concluded the investigation of the case and has summoned Alves for next Wednesday to notify him of his prosecution, a step prior to sending the case to judgment.

