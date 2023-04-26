Seven years after the outbreak of the ‘Acuamed case’, the investigation open to the public company for the allegedly irregular awarding and execution of some twenty hydraulic and environmental works in the Mediterranean basin, the judicial investigation has come to an end. The judge of the National Court in charge of these investigations, Manuel García Castellón, has proposed trying 42 defendants for crimes of corruption in business, document falsification, fraud against the administration, prevarication, embezzlement of public funds and bribery.

The resolution of the head of the Central Court of Instruction number six examines all the investigated works in which Acuamed was involved, in charge of the powers that correspond to the General State Administration in terms of execution and exploitation of hydraulic works, mainly desalination plants, during the mandate of Arcadio Mateo, the main investigated.

Among these works are the water supply system from the Cerro Colorado reservoir, which regulates the water produced in the Águilas desalination plant to irrigate the Guadalentín Valley. Likewise, it includes the contract for drafting the project, execution of the works and operation and maintenance of the Torrevieja desalination plant. The investigation has also focused on the construction project of the complementary works of the desalination plant of Campo Dalias, Balsas del Cañuelo and La Redonda in Almería; as well as the flood control and lamination works in the middle basin of the Serpis river (Valencia); as well as the work to eliminate chemical contamination in the Flix reservoir.

A contractor inflated the costs of the Cerro Colorado pipeline and hid the double price, according to a Civil Guard recording from August 2015

The Cerro Colorado pipeline works were one of the most striking irregularities in the alleged plot, since the contractor inflated the costs and hid the double price of the pipe, as published by LA VERDAD. In one of the conversations intervened by the Central Operative Unit of the Civil Guard (UCO), in August 2015, the contractor told his employee how he had to present the claims to be able to collect. He warned her that “the double price of pipes” should not appear anywhere. He commented that they made him “buy the most expensive tubes” from a company from Vitoria, instead of from a firm from Lorca, with the consequent extra cost, which was estimated at 200,000 euros. All this within a climate of pressure and reprisals against Acuamed technicians who denounced the facts or refused to sign.

gifts and travel



The judge considers that the irregularities committed in each of the contracts with the aim of favoring certain contractors, as stated in its report by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, have been accredited. According to the order, in exchange for the awards, some of the defendants received different gifts. In the case of the principal investigated, the former general director of Acuamed Arcadio Mateo, points out that he obtained these gifts from the contractor companies in the form of trips and stays inside and outside Spain and even a hair implant in Turkey worth 4,500 euros.

The order emphasizes that the then director of Engineering and Construction of the state company, Francisco Valiente, until April 2014, and later Gracia Ballesteros, Territorial Manager, presented to various instances of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Acuamed writings communicating the Serious irregularities detected in some specific actions of the public company. However, “the former (the complaint) was not attended to and the State Attorney in charge of coordinating the actions of Acuamed was removed from his study, as he himself declared in court, hiring some advisers by the state company external”. Likewise, Gracia Ballesteros was removed from her position as Francisco Valiente.

The order states that on June 14, 2012, a loan was signed with the European Investment Bank for 500 million euros, which Acuamed requested to cover its own costs. Before the signing, Arcadio Mateo unilaterally decided to invest the public capital received from the EU, placing it in various banking entities and hiring an adviser to collaborate with him in these activities, says the judge.

“In this way, exceeding the functions assigned to him and with the support of the defendant Francisco López, he would have carried out speculative activities with the money from the EIB loan, forming a long-term investment portfolio of State securities in entities such as BBVA, Santander , Unicaja and Caja Laboral, an activity that distances itself from Acuamed’s corporate purpose, ignoring the warnings that came from the General Directorate of State Heritage,” he concludes.

Regarding these facts, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office opened some proceedings that were archived for lack of evidence. Likewise, against the indictment known this Tuesday there is an appeal before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.