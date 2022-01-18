The head of the Investigating Court number 8 of Valencia, which is investigating the former president of the Generalitat Valenciana and former minister Eduardo Zaplana in the Erial case, has proposed extending the investigation for another six months due to the need to develop new investigations of the Erial case, which investigates the alleged payment of the commissions received for the ITV service awards and the Valencian Wind Plan.

In a diligence sent to the parties involved in the case, the magistrate warns that “not all the intervened documentation has been analyzed” and that “from its analysis it could be necessary to practice new evidence.” For this reason, it considers that a new extension of another six months is necessary and consults the parties and the Public Prosecutor’s Office so that they make the allegations they consider in this regard. Most of the defenses, including that of Eduardo Zaplana, have opposed this extension, as Europa Press has learned. The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard delivered, just a month ago, a report of more than 440 pages in which it detailed the return to Spain of the money supposedly coming from bribes after being moved abroad.

The former leader of the PP was arrested on May 22, 2018 and was released on February 7, 2019, although, of those 259 days, he spent 51 at the La Fe Hospital in Valencia, where he was assisted to control various ailments that are consequence of the leukemia that he has suffered since 2015.

In the Erial case, in addition to Zaplana, the former president of the Generalitat José Luis Olivas, the former counselor and former Secretary of State with the PP Fernando Castelló, the former PP deputy Elvira Suanzes and businessmen such as Francisco Pérez López, representative of a gas station and possible figurehead, and Saturnino Suanzes, lawyer and possible fund manager “b” and brother of the aforementioned former regional deputy.

So are Zaplana’s wife, Rosa Barceló; his daughter María Zaplana, his son-in-law Luis Iglesias and his secretary Mitsuko Henríquez. Zaplana and most of the defendants are accused of bribery, money laundering, embezzlement and prevarication.

The focus of the case is on the adjudications of the ITV of the Valencian Community in 1997 and on the regional wind plan in 2011, operations that, through the alleged collection of illicit commissions, were able to report to the allegedly corrupt plot about 11 million of euros.

At the moment, a large part of the alleged corporate network that served Zaplana and his frontmen to hide those funds has been discovered, but it seems that various information on subsequent commercial and real estate operations that could have been used to repatriate funds from accounts abroad remains to be analyzed. and whiten them.

The court has yet to rule on one of the last requests made by Zaplana’s defense related to the unlocking of his insurance policies to meet the medical expenses derived from his illness – leukemia – and pneumonia as a result of covid. In total, the investigated presented invoices to the court amounting to 9,060 euros, all corresponding to 2021.