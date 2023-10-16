Donald Trump, on October 9 at a rally in Wolfeboro (New Hampshire). BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

Freedom of expression or harassment of witnesses? Judge Tanya Chutkan has decided to impose a limited gag order against former President Donald Trump on Monday, prohibiting him from attacking prosecutors, witnesses and court personnel in the case of electoral interference in the presidential elections through his public statements. of 2020 that is still against him in Washington. Chutkan has advanced the general lines of the order after a hearing of just over two hours in which the contours of freedom of expression in a case like his have been debated.

This is an unprecedented situation in the history of the United States. Trump is seeking to be elected president while he is charged with 91 crimes in four different criminal cases. This makes it difficult to balance between, on the one hand, respecting his freedom of expression and, on the other, preventing him from conditioning the jury or witnesses with his disqualifications and attacks. Judge Chutkan has sought a Solomonic solution. Trump will be able to continue criticizing the president, Joe Biden, and the Department of Justice with his thesis that he is suffering from a politically motivated “witch hunt.” He may also denigrate, as he has been doing, the city of Washington, the jurisdiction of the case. However, he may not direct disqualifications, insults and threats against witnesses, the prosecutors who accuse him or the court staff.

The judge has not announced how she plans to enforce her ruling, saying she will decide when the time comes if Trump fails to comply with her order. The decision comes after the judge in Trump’s civil fraud case in New York imposed a more limited gag order prohibiting personal attacks on court staff following a social media post by Trump defaming Trump. the judge’s main advisor. In the Washington case, Judge Chutkan had already imposed small restrictions accepted by Trump when the conditional release was issued.

During this Monday’s hearing, Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, has insisted time and again that freedom of expression protects the former president and that in an electoral campaign situation in which some of the witnesses in the case, such as Mike Pence, they are political rivals, he has the right to criticize them. Judge Chutkan, however, has pointed out that many other witnesses are not political rivals and that Trump has sent threatening messages against them. “I will prohibit statements about potential witnesses or the subject of their testimony. If you want to criticize Mr. Pence you can, but you cannot criticize Mr. Pence about the events of this case. Without this restriction there is a real risk that other witnesses may be intimidated, or other witnesses may be reluctant to come forward lest they be subject to the same harassment or intimidation,” Chutkan said.

Furthermore, the judge has stressed that many of her attacks have been directed against public servants who are simply doing their job. She has given some examples, such as the fact that Trump called the special prosecutor investigating him, Jack Smith, a “thug.” In announcing her decision, she has indicated that Trump cannot mount a “smear campaign” against prosecutors and court staff. “No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do that, and I’m not going to allow it in this case,” she has said. “It’s not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses. “This is language that represents a danger to the administration of justice,” she explained.

Previously, during the hearing, which was attended by about 80 people, including around twenty journalists and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump’s loyal squire, the judge said that politics was left out of the court. John Lauro, Trump’s lawyer, has said that an attempt was being made to “censor a political candidate in the middle of a campaign” and that the solution would be to delay the trial until after the presidential elections on November 5, 2024. He has also maintained, in a allegation that at times seemed more political than legal, that Trump’s statements were the response to “oppression” and “tyranny.”

Chutkan has flatly refused to delay the trial and has stressed that the accused “does not have the right to say and do exactly what he pleases.” “You keep talking about censorship as if the defendant has unlimited First Amendment rights. He doesn’t have them. We are not talking about censorship. “We are talking about restrictions to ensure that there is a fair administration of justice in this case,” he added.

The judge’s decision is appealable and could end up reaching the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, three of whose nine members were appointed by Trump. The former president can appeal the order issued now or the penalties that, if necessary, the judge imposes on him. Lauro has already said that a gag order would be “impossible” to execute and that he would appeal it immediately.

Prosecutors were proposing to Judge Chutkan “a narrow and well-defined restriction” that would prohibit Trump from making statements “about the identity, testimony or credibility of potential witnesses” and “statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel or potential jurors who are derogatory and inflammatory, or intimidating.” In his writing, They argued that the defendant’s recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and to undermine confidence and intimidate people — the court, the jury pool, witnesses and prosecutors. They also noted that “the defendant knows that when he publicly attacks people and institutions, he inspires others to perpetrate threats and harassment against his targets.” The allegations included some of the president’s statements, including one that he repeatedly repeats in a threatening tone: “If you come against me, I will go against you.” The former president has also attacked the judge herself, appointed by President Barack Obama.

The former president’s defense considers that the Department of Justice is trying to silence him unconstitutionally, violating his freedom of expression, for the benefit of President Joe Biden, his probable rival in the 2024 elections. “This same motion came after an adverse survey for the President Biden. His Administration’s plan is simple enough: unleash a 45-page indictment, discuss and leak its talking points to the press, and then cynically attempt to invoke the court’s authority to prevent President Trump and those acting on his behalf from filing his side of the story to the American people during a political campaign. “This desperate effort at censorship is unconstitutional on its face,” they maintained in their response.

Trump, for his part, has been warming up this Monday in his fundraising messages in recent days: “If the sitting president can get away with SILENCE his main opponent in the middle of an election he is losing resoundingly, then we have really become a Third World Marxist Dictatorship,” he said in one sent this Sunday in which he asked for contributions to his campaign.

Judge Chutkan has set the date for the start of the trial on March 4, 2024, the eve of Super Tuesday, the key day in the primary elections for the presidential elections that year. If the schedule is met, it would be the first criminal trial held against Trump.

In the charge sheet for this case, which was Trump’s third indictment, the prosecutor accuses him of four crimes: conspiracy to defraud the US Government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction or attempted obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy. to violate civil rights. Trump maintains that the elections were stolen from him, but the prosecutor does not accuse him of this great baseless hoax, but rather of his actions to alter the result and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

