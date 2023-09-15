The first judicial measures have already been taken against Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Magistrate Luis Francisco de Jorge has imposed a 200-meter restraining order on the former president from the player Jenni Hermoso and, in addition, prevents him from communicating with her by any means during the investigation of the case. The judge made that decision after the Prosecutor’s Office raised it after hearing this Friday the version of the former director, who testified in the National Court about the non-consensual kiss he gave the athlete during the celebration of the victory in the final of the Women’s World Cup, held in Sydney (Australia). Rubiales, who has denied the two crimes attributed to him, answered questions from De Jorge, the Prosecutor’s Office, his lawyer and his private prosecutor for nearly 45 minutes.

The former RFEF director arrived at the court around 11:15, 45 minutes before the time set by the judge for his statement. Accompanied by his lawyer Olga Tubau, Rubiales entered the building, held in the face of great expectation from journalists. He has done it in silence. He did not want to answer the questions from the crowd of reporters stationed at the doors of the Court. Not at the exit either.

Hermoso’s lawyer, Carla Vall, a specialist in sexist violence, has made some brief statements. “We are at a very early stage of instruction. We, as the Prosecutor’s Office, have also requested precautionary measures,” she advanced. “Jenni, logically, is affected by the events, by the humiliating act that she experienced in the stadium and that has tarnished a sporting milestone. Therefore, we ask that the treatment be adequate to emotionally sustain this process.”

The former federation president has landed in the National Court as a defendant, and with the weight on his back of a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office that attributes to him a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion. To defend himself, Rubiales has chosen one of the most prestigious criminal lawyers in the country. His lawyer defended, among others, Josep Lluís Trapero, major of the Mossos d’Esquadra, in the trial held against him for the role played by the Catalan regional police during the secessionist challenge of October 2017. Trapero was acquitted in a forceful sentence that ruled in favor of Tubau.

For nearly 45 minutes, Luis Rubiales answered questions from all parties. The statement was made in the interrogation room on the sixth floor of the Court headquarters located on Génova Street in Madrid. According to legal sources, the former president of the RFEF has denied coercion and the lack of consent in the kiss. At the end of the session, the Prosecutor’s Office has proposed a battery of precautionary measures: a restraining order (in his case, he has requested 500 meters), the prohibition of communicating with the athlete and biweekly appearances in court. The magistrate has rejected this last request, in addition to also ruling out the preventive seizure of the defendant’s assets, as demanded by the player’s lawyer.

According to tax sources, the biweekly appearances have been requested to “ensure the presence” of Rubiales during the investigation. The restraining and communication order, to “protect the victim.”

Media from all over the world have been interested in the scandal that has overwhelmed Rubiales, who has now been forced to make the famous short walk to enter the National Court. He continues to defend his performance to this day and, among all his excuses, he has even stated this week that he would have also kissed a player from the men’s team if he had won the World Cup. “When I was a player there were many moments – when we avoided relegation, when we achieved promotion or won a title – in which there were all kinds of kisses, including what we call peaks in the mouth,” he said in an interview in a British chain.

Despite attempts to justify himself, after three weeks clinging to the position, the judicialization of Rubiales case has finally given the finishing touch to the former federation president. The manager resigned as president of the RFEF on Sunday, two days after the National Court Prosecutor’s Office decided to pursue criminal proceedings and filed a complaint against him. In its complaint, the public ministry put two crimes on the table: one of sexual assault (due to the non-consensual kiss) and another of coercion (due to pressure on the player and her entourage to publicly ratify Rubiales’ version). ). The Penal Code punishes both provisions with prison sentences, although it also contemplates the possibility of only imposing a fine.

“Jenni picked me up.”

Since the World Cup final, far from calming the waters, Luis Rubiales’s attitude has fueled the scandal. The former president of the federation has insulted and threatened with legal action those who have criticized him (also members of the Government); He has presented himself as a victim of “false feminism”; and has charged against Jennifer Hermoso, whom he accuses of lying. Even in the days after the kiss, he took shelter under the umbrella of the RFEF and called an unusual extraordinary assembly that ended with part of the attendees standing and applauding him (among them, the selectors Luis de la Fuente and Jorge Vilda, the latter already dismissed). “I’m not going to resign,” Rubiales shouted at that meeting, then entrenched in his position.

However, his fall was a matter of days. On August 26, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee provisionally suspended him. And, now officially evicted from the top of power, Rubiales began the downhill slope that ended with his resignation. “What I have left is to defend my dignity and I will defend myself with my arguments,” he argued in the interview broadcast on a British channel, where he maintained his main lines of defense: “Jenni picked me up and we had that fleeting kiss, lasting two tenths of a second.” , but what was created from there is crazy […]. What there was was a spontaneous, mutual act that both consented to, which was carried by the emotion of the moment, happiness. I maintain that that is the truth of what happened.”

This thesis is contrary to what was stated by the player, who stated in a statement: “I felt vulnerable and victim of an attack, an impulsive, sexist act and without any type of consent on my part. […]. “I was not respected.” According to the public ministry, during her statement at the headquarters of the State Attorney General’s Office, Hermoso added that, both she and those closest to her, “suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment, so that he justified and approved the facts.”

Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, left the National Court this Friday, along with his lawyer Olga Tubau. Samuel Sanchez

