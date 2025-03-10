The judge prevents the Community of Madrid from appearing in the case of prevarication in FP that affects the government of Ayuso

The judge who instructs the FP scandal – the construction and illegal reform of secondary institutes under the previous government of Ayuso – has prevented the Community of Madrid from being presented as a particular accusation in the investigation that is underway and must elucidate whether there are sufficient indications of crime such as opening an oral trial.

In a providence, to which eldiaria.es has had access, the magistrate understands that “there is no place” for the administration to be in the instruction as a party to the possible case of corruption that was born within the Community of Madrid itself, specifically of the Ministry of Education between the 2021 and 2023 of Ayuso).

The first case of irregular works jumped in 2023, with a building of more than two million euros that was made under the radar in the school city, which was not taken to competition and finger was finger. So that the alarms did not jump, the entire work was divided into invoices of a maximum of 40,000 euros. It was the builder himself who brought the case in light and warned the counseling of the work, since they had not paid him almost half of the same. The judge, as the prosecution already did, frames the investigation in a possible crime of prevarication.

From that case, Eldiario.es has published a dozen cases, some of them also millionaires such as the Alcalá School of Art. The list also highlights the distance FP Institute that Isabel Díaz Ayuso included as a star measure in her postpania plan and that she personally opened. At first, it was the Ministry of Education itself (today with another team in front and directed by Emilio Viciana), which alerted the prosecution of the school case, after receiving burofaxes of the businessman who had not been paid. From there, the Prosecutor’s Office compiled cases and ended up spending the investigation to the Court of Instruction 39 of Madrid, since Podemos filed there a complaint that was admitted to processing and the whole case was agglutinated in that court. They are also personed as popular accusation plus Madrid, Obreras Commissions and the Socialist Party. As an accusation, the Prosecutor’s Office and also as a complainant the law of the Community of Madrid.

However, the judge has dismissed that the Community of Madrid itself is an accusing part. Education has always maintained that it is an isolated case whose cusp places in a deputy director ceased fulminantly in March 2023 following the case of the school city. He has also issued Secondary Directors (who are professors charged). However, Eldiario.es has proven that the works were known in the Ministry and even a general director opined from Alcalá’s and requested changes in refrigeration, although there was no legal file to support it. The centers are located in several territorial directions (each with different responsible) and even one is from a training center, which has nothing to do with the competencies of the ceased deputy director.

The prosecutor’s report on the scandal pointed to “a rude and palmia omission of the procedure” and the main suspect according to education, the ceased deputy director, drew in his statement a procedure from which some works are requested until they end up implying many departments and that even requires the signature of the counselor. In that sense, the Prosecutor’s Office recommended not citing the public employees of the centers to understand that they were not the key people at the moment.