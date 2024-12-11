The judge postpones Nacho Cano’s statement in the case of the musical ‘Malinche’ to January

The judge who investigates Nacho Cano for the false scholarship holders of the musical Malinche has decided to postpone the musician and producer’s statement scheduled for December 20, until next January 13. As advanced Infobae and elDiario.es has been able to confirm, the change responds to “agenda needs.”

The judge had explained that, until now, the former member of Mecano had sought to avoid the “bench penalty” but that, at this point, it was appropriate to hear his statement.

The investigation, which began last July, seeks to verify whether Nacho Cano fraudulently brought several young dancers from Mexico to Spain to serve as false scholarship recipients in the play. Malinche. He also rejected the defenses’ request to file the case and described as “absurd” Cano’s allegation that everything is a plan to harm him and for his case to be brought by the same player who is investigating the president of the Community of Madrid.

Leslie Guadalupe, the intern who denounced the musician and producer for alleged crimes against the rights of foreigners and workers at the show, testified in mid-November. The dancer, who after leaving the court covered the song Fight of giants by Nacha Pop in Wild Fight to explain how he felt; She told how she was “captured in Mexico” and “evaded border control.”

In addition to Nacho Cano, three collaborators of the musician and producer have been called to testify as being investigated; and as witnesses, the two police officers who directed the investigation and a person responsible for training the “alleged scholarship holders” of the musical, a representative of the Casa de México Foundation, the person from the hostel where they were staying and several of the injured scholarship holders.