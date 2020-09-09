The abstract of Operation Kitchen, the alleged plot hatched throughout the Ministry of the Inside throughout the Authorities of Mariano Rajoy to spy on former treasurer Luis Bárcenas for the advantage of the PP, is already an actual time bomb for the conservative formation. The decide issued a short order on Monday the place he raised the key of the investigations and pointed on to the favored administration. A choice adopted after the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Workplace, which requests the imputation of former ministers Jorge Fernández Díaz and María Dolores de Cospedal, attacked them in a harsh letter.

En español

The phrases of decide Manuel García-Castellón, expressed in a short letter of simply two pages, broke out on Monday with thunderous pressure in investigations which have remained beneath abstract secrecy for nearly two years. Even if the PP has tried to stay silent and the present management has been making an attempt for months to distance itself with the corruption instances of the previous, the suspicions of the Justice of the Peace and the Anti-Corruption prosecutors of Kitchen, one of many 25 traces of investigation opened in he Villarejo case, level with out palliative to the previous prime of the conservative formation and the Ministry of the Inside.

Though the decide doesn’t go into particulars within the order, he does emphasize {that a} “parapolice operation” was allegedly launched, directed by the “superior or directive our bodies of the Common State Administration” and that its goal was to steal data from Bárcenas in order that The courtroom of the Nationwide Excessive Court docket that was investigating field b of the PP didn’t conform to it. This alleged irregular motion, paid with reserved funds, was entrusted to commissioners José Manuel Villarejo, in provisional jail since November 2017, and Enrique García Castaño. It lasted from 2013 to 2015. And its goal was to acquire “compromising materials for senior leaders of the PP”

To realize their finish, based on investigators, the suspects then captured the police officer Sergio Ríos, a driver for the previous treasurer’s household. Thus, “via stated collaborator, as an individual of the wedding’s highest belief,” the suspects would seize the knowledge within the palms of the previous treasurer.

Anti-corruption delves way more within the letter that he despatched final week to the decide to request the imputation of Fernández Díaz and Cospedal, in addition to that of the latter’s husband, the businessman Ignacio López del Hierro. On this doc, the Prosecutor’s Workplace describes the plentiful documentation intervened within the investigations, such because the receipts of funds to Sergio Ríos and the alleged use of reserved funds; the phone messages seized from Francisco Martínez, former Secretary of State for Safety and former quantity two from the minister, the place he blames his former boss and sends messages to former president Rajoy; and the recordings present in Villarejo, which point out the previous normal secretary of the PP. And, with all this, the general public prosecutor describes a plot that may have, for now, the 2 former ministers of Rajoy on the prime. Though she provides: “It isn’t dominated out that indicators of criminality seem towards different individuals.”

Relating to Fernández Díaz, the Anticorruption investigators pronounce with nice forcefulness: “The indications of his participation in Operation Kitchen are very quite a few and conclusive.” “Along with being the one that exercised duty [de ministro del Interior] Throughout the complete interval of execution of stated unlawful operation, he maintained communications with Martínez instantly associated to the infiltration within the zulo, [donde Bárcenas guardaría la información sensible], on the time of acquiring the compromising documentation that was sought “, says the Prosecutor’s Workplace in its transient.

The cellphone messages and the recordsdata taken from Martínez, who can also be accused and has refused to testify earlier than the decide on two events, are one of many most important weapons of the Prosecutor’s Workplace towards Fernández Díaz. In accordance with the letter, for instance, the previous secretary of state deposited an SMS that he would have acquired from the minister earlier than a notary, saying: “The operation was carried out efficiently. Every thing has been overturned ”. The knowledge on the cell additionally displays how, because the social gathering places him apart after the scandal broke out, his anger will increase towards his former superiors. A contact, continues the general public prosecutor, would come to “acknowledge his involvement within the occasions investigated”: “I’m a used prick, however that doesn’t exonerate me. It’s clear that I didn’t worth the dangers effectively. What I wished is to be loyal and efficient. Possibly too loyal ”.

In accordance with the investigations, after being excluded from the lists for the overall elections in April 2019, Martínez goes to Rajoy in order that they don’t “depart him mendacity.” “There isn’t any proof that he obtained a reply,” says the Prosecutor’s Workplace. Additionally to Teodoro García Egea, present secretary normal of the PP, to whom he says: “I can perceive it, however being thrown away and marked as corrupt by my individuals does me irreparable injury. There are alternatives we might have talked about. I’m understanding, loyal and dedicated. That’s exactly why I’ve gotten into this mess. Out of loyalty to the social gathering, Jorge Fernández and Rajoy ”. To a journalist, he additionally writes: “Jorge’s son of a bitch not solely goes on saying that he did not know something, however on prime of that he drops the message that he wouldn’t have licensed something … When clearly he’s the supply of all the difficulty.”

The position of the previous minister

The ex-minister Cospedal, who has confronted Bárcenas for years, additionally comes out very badly from the 52-page writing, to which EL PAÍS had entry. The Prosecutor’s Workplace emphasizes that Cospedal would have a “private curiosity” within the success of the operation towards the favored ex-treasurer. “From a double perspective”, emphasizes Anti-Corruption. On the one hand, as “as affected by documentation supposedly compromising for herself.” However, additionally, as normal secretary of the social gathering, “there’s compromising materials with respect to different senior leaders of the identical.”

The investigators spotlight the recordings discovered the place Cospedal and her husband discuss with Villarejo, who would have “accepted the execution of particular orders that may be paid for with PP funds.” The commissioner himself boasts in an audio that they ordered the destruction of Bárcenas’ onerous drives – for which the PP was tried and acquitted. López del Hierro is credited with appearing as an middleman to entrust Villarejo with the recruitment of the previous treasurer’s driver.